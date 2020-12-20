SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
National Weather Service
Pockets of freezing rain have been reported this evening.
Areas around Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Driggs and possibly as far south as Soda Springs could see brief periods of freezing rain.
Story continues below video
Roads may become extremely slick quickly tonight.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.