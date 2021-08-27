POCATELLO — A Pocatello icon has died.
Michael P. Vigliaturo passed away from medical complications at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City on Aug. 25 — just a few weeks after his 70th birthday.
He was well known for his work at Pocatello Electric, touted as the oldest family-owned appliance store in Idaho, which he co-owned with his wife of 39 years, Suzie Vigliaturo.
“He was like an icon in Pocatello,” Suzie said of her husband, who went by Mike. “Pocatello Electric and Mike Vigliaturo were the same.”
The 119-year-old business has temporarily closed due to Mike’s death, but Suzie says they plan to reopen on Wednesday.
“It’s been here since 1902. It’s just part of Pocatello,” Suzie said. “We’ve got to keep it going just in his memory and his dad’s memory.”
Al Vigliaturo, Mike’s father, purchased the business in 1973, and Mike and Suzie bought it from him in 1989.
“Pocatello Electric was Mike's pride and joy. He delighted in visiting with anyone who walked through the door - and he remembered every person by name, just as his father had,” according to his obituary. “But Mike's caring and connection with people didn't end at the storefront; he would commonly stop to visit with people anywhere to find out what had changed in their lives (or how he could help with their next appliance purchase).”
Family members say Mike had a big heart and would sometimes donate appliances to people in need. He was also quick to help his customers out when they found themselves in a tough spot.
“He always took really, really good care of (them). If their fridge broke down, he’d say, ‘I’ll get a new one to you right now,’” Suzie said, adding that she often had the difficult task of figuring out how to achieve that feat. “That’s how he did everything.”
“He was just very generous, a very loving and caring person,” Suzie said. “He was my best friend and my soulmate.”
Mike told the Journal during an interview in 2019 that he planned to stick with the business for a while.
“Oh, I just, I love the people. I love working with folks that come in and solving their problems,” he said at that time.
Mike not only loved his customers, but also his community and found many ways to serve.
He was involved in the Knights of Columbus and the Parish Council at St. John’s, often volunteered and provided sponsorships, according to his obituary, which adds that he quietly went around helping people without seeking any recognition.
Mike also served his country for four years in the Navy toward the end of the Vietnam War. He was a navigator on the nuclear-powered submarine USS Sculpin (SSN-590), his brother, Steve Vigliaturo, said.
“While serving in Vietnam, Mike was awarded a citation from the commander-in-chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, Admiral B.A. Cleary for navigating in shallow and unfamiliar waters over an extended period of time during the Vietnam War,” according to his obituary.
In his spare time, Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting, scuba diving, skiing and traveling.
“He played hard and worked hard,” Steve said, adding that Mike was also a great athlete who played baseball and football in his younger years.
Mike was also a family man and had many friends, Suzie said.
“We lost a big part of our community,” she said. “He touched a lot of people.”
A viewing will be held at Colonial Funeral Home, located at 2005 S. Fourth Avenue in Pocatello, from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, and a Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, located at 524 N. Seventh Avenue in Pocatello, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Family members say they will hold a Celebration of Life event immediately after the funeral services at Juniper Hills Country Club, located at 6600 Bannock Highway in Pocatello.