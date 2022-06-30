Roping, riding and herding done on ranches for centuries, along with Indian relay races and more are on tap at the Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo and Indian Relay Races on Friday and Saturday in Blackfoot.
The rodeo events mirror the work ranching families do daily, and the relay races give spectators a glimpse into the high-speed racing favored by Indigenous men, women and children throughout the Great Basin, the broad Plateau regions and the Great Plains areas of this country.
Racing, team branding, team penning, trailer loading, team roping, ranch bronc riding and steer tying and doctoring will be on full display, and if that weren’t enough, organizers brothers Boone Carter, Chase Carter and sister Tierra Carter of Pingree throw in events just for kids, special musical entertainment and a fireworks display — just for fun. And if a Friday night concert and a horse show interests you, that’s scheduled too along with the ranch rodeo at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot.
Blackfoot area rancher Shawn Hansen and friends are regulars at the rodeo, that is, if ranch work doesn’t get in the way, or if one of them isn’t nursing a broken leg from a horse fall, Hansen said, speaking from experience.
“We do it because sometimes we like to show off and because we are all competitive by nature — but the biggest reason we do it is because of the social aspect,” Hansen said. “Some of us live a long way away or in remote areas, and it’s just nice to come to town and to get together once in a while. It’s a fun social outing.”
This year’s rodeo contestants will make a run for $3,000 in added money, buckles, bits and a handmade saddle for the coveted Overall Top Hand award. The action begins at 6 p.m., with reasonable admission prices. Hansen and team will compete in six events.
“Ranch rodeo events are more of the typical things you’d see done on a ranch,” Tierra Carter said. “They’re not pros like the pros you see in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events but ranchers that come off the ranch and compete individually or in teams that are more tuned into the ranch lifestyle.”
The Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo was revived several years ago and is now in its sixth year.
Ranch Rodeos are held all over the country and are sanctioned by various associations. The Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo is sanctioned by the Western States Ranch Rodeo Association which includes both men and women contestants and events just for youth too.
“Ours is an annual event, and every year it’s gaining in popularity in Blackfoot with a bigger and bigger audience every single year,” Carter said.
Ranch rodeos not only appeal to the ag population but to a wider audience also.
“I think most people here have some sort of connection to the ag community whether or not they still live that lifestyle or had relatives who ranched — ranch rodeos often draw you back to that lifestyle you once lived, and if you live in this community, you have a connection to and are part of the lifestyle here, too,” Carter said.
The Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo and Indian Relay Races emphasize family entertainment and lots of events are tailored to area ranch youth.
“One of our goals and standards of the rodeo is that we want to be family-friendly and promote rodeo to the next generation with novice divisions for kids to get experience on their own level,” she said.
Adding to the excitement are Indian Relay Races, said Punkin Coby, of Fort Hall, a third-generation competitor who retired from racing but serves as the president of the Fort Hall Relay Association. This rodeo is just one of many the Fort Hall Indian Relay Association competes in, culminating with the national championships held during September’s Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot. Relay races are also held at the Shoshone Bannock Festival at Fort Hall in August.
Coby has won the national championship title six times, on four different teams, riding in Idaho, Wyoming and Montana during his lengthy 25-year career. He learned from his father and grandfather, and like them, is passing his knowledge to the next generation, including his sons Billyzane and Azeri Coby.
Like with the ranch rodeo, the relays are all about family and passing on traditions to the younger generation.
“I feel that the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes as a whole should be proud and honored to have such a tradition that we are well known for throughout Indian Country. It’s important that we carry on family traditions,” Coby said. “I’ve always believed that family support is an essential part of a winning team. New, younger riders can listen and learn from those who have been involved in Indian Relay Racing.”
A rodeo new feature this year is a Pretty and Punchy Cowgirl Contest for area young women, between the ages of 8 and 21, said organizer Nicole Steffler.
“It’s not your regular queen contest. No one dresses up but rather wears regular Western attire — jeans and Western shirts,” she said. “The contest focuses on a girl’s ability to handle a horse in different scenarios on a ranch. There’s some emphasis on modeling and speaking but what we are really looking for is a girl who can handle a horse well and be someone who is a valued help on a ranch.”
If you can’t make the ranch rodeo in Blackfoot, you have another chance at catching ranch rodeo action up the road to the Madison County Fairgrounds in Rexburg on Aug. 16.
Admission is free, said producer Shellie Newman. Newman has produced the Dubois Ranch Rodeo and helps with the bookwork at the Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo.
Sanctioned by the WSRRA, the Rexburg Ranch Rodeo draws around 30 teams of men and women for team roping, team branding, team doctoring, steer tying and trailer loading.
“It’s great because we are getting more and more teams; last year we had to cut it off at 24 teams. It was our biggest year since the pandemic,” she said. “Since our rodeo is held on a Tuesday, it draws a lot of ropers who go to pro rodeos on the weekends and as well as others who might ranch a little. This rodeo appeals mostly to ropers who just like to rope.”
Roping runs in the Newman family. Newman’s husband and two sons rope. Newman has been involved with putting on ranch rodeo for at least 15 years.
“I threaten to pass this on to someone else every year, but I would miss the people that I get to meet and get to know every year,” she said.
In the last five or six years since the rodeo in Rexburg has been held, it’s attracting more and more spectators to the covered grandstands as well as continuing to draw ropers.
“We may not have rough stock but the roping events are run with three teams roping in the arena at the same time, so it gets exciting, and I think the cowboys have fun,” she said.
The rodeo starts at 6 p.m. Spectators can also visit the Madison County Fair while on the grounds. It starts Aug. 15 and concludes Aug. 20.
For more information about all the events, visit, blackfootranchrodeo.com, the East Idaho Ranch Rodeo (in Rexburg) on Facebook and the Fort Hall Indian Relay Association on Facebook or at sbtribes.com.