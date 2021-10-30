With the anticipation of a challenging water year coming up, most of Idaho’s reservoirs were turned down to their minimum out flows this week with the hope that they will fill by irrigation season next summer.
Brian Stevens, water operations manager with the Bureau of Reclamation for the state, said if eastern Idaho gets at or above 100% average precipitation each month between now and June the reservoirs will mostly refill, “except for Palisades.” The problem is in recent years eastern Idaho keeps falling short of average precipitation. The last time the average precipitation mark was hit each month was 2008.
“For Palisades and all the other reservoirs to fill, we’d have to have 130%-plus (precipitation),” Stevens said. “There’s some drawbacks to that too, because that brings in flood control questions. There’s a bit of interplay with flood control and timing with the reservoirs.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting La Niña conditions this winter across the Northwest that could bring normal temperatures for eastern Idaho this winter but slightly above average precipitation. Last winter also saw La Niña conditions which brought mostly normal precipitation, but dived into a drought with an unusually dry May and June.
The challenging outlook is especially spotlighted on Jackson Lake in Wyoming and Palisades Reservoir. Drought conditions caused many reservoirs across the state to be drained for irrigation demands and power company obligations. Palisades Reservoir was drained to its historic low this summer — below 5%. Flows coming out at the Palisades Dam for the South Fork of the Snake River are now at 1,300 cubic feet per second (cfs) from a summer high of more than 16,000 cfs, but Stevens plans to trim it to below 900 cfs next week after meeting with Idaho Fish and Game fisheries biologists.
“Research (on the South Fork) has shown winter flows up to 2,000 cfs show benefit to juvenile trout survival,” said Idaho Fish and Game fisheries biologist Brett High. “If we have flows less than 2,000 (cfs) we could lose some of our juveniles — that’s the fish that are hit first. Then if we get below 1,000 (cfs) we start seeing adult fish mortality as well.”
High said as the South Fork flows are reduced below 2,000 cfs, side channels dry up and juvenile fish have fewer places to hide from predators, and the habitat is harsher for smaller fish.
“This is going to be a tough year for fish on the South Fork,” High said. “If I can get 900 (cfs), honestly, I’m going to consider that a success.”
Flows during the previous winter (2020-2021) dipped to 1,200 to 1,300 cfs out of Palisades Dam.
Stevens said he is worried that with a less than stellar water year, both Jackson Lake and Palisades Reservoir will be drained by this time next year and flows out of Palisades Reservoir will have to be cut to below 800 cfs for the winter of 2022-23. Palisades Reservoir is currently at 6% full and Jackson Lake is at 16% full. American Falls Reservoir is at 17% full.
“It’s hard when we bump up against our contracts with water supply and where fisheries might get affected,” Stevens said. “We’re trying to balance it if we can. Sometimes we have water and sometimes we don’t.”
One glimmer of hope is the recent storm system that moved through Idaho soaking the ground with rain and snow.
“The recent rains of the last couple of weeks have really improved soil moisture levels,” Stevens said. “If we do get good snow pack, then I’m hopeful that there’s a better runoff translation as opposed to water going into the ground.”
Another eastern Idaho bright spot is the reservoirs along the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River. Henry’s Lake is at 85% full, Island Park Reservoir is at 55% full and Grassy Lake is at 60% full.
One useful and up-to-date online graphic illustrating eastern Idaho reservoir storage and flows can be found at usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/burtea.html.