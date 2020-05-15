On 5-14-20 at approximately 2pm officers with the Chubbuck Police Department were dispatch to the 700 block of Norcrest in reference to illegal parking complaint.
Once the officers arrived on scene a vehicle was located blocking a private driveway occupied by, 27 year of age male, Evan Farrell of Auburn Washington.
As the officers continued their investigation it was discovered that the Ford pickup that Farrell was in was reported stolen from Baker City Oregon on 5-13-20. Two firearms that were in the pickup at the time of the theft were also reported stolen by the victim in Oregon, and both firearms were located by CPD officers during the course of their investigation.
Farrell was placed into custody by officers on scene and charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of felony possession stolen firearms, felony possession of a control substance (amphetamines), as well as possession of paraphernalia. Farrell was booked on the listed charges at the Bannock County Detention Center.
This case serves as a good reminder to always lock your vehicles and to never leave valuables in your vehicle unattended.