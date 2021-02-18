POCATELLO — Several individuals have ensured that there won't be a lack of warmth to go around this winter for those in need after setting up Pocatello's first Wall of Warmth coat drive.
“It’s the first year in Pocatello,” said Dr. Jeff Williams, who owns Streamline Chiropractic and jumpstarted the donation drive at the end of November. “But it won’t be the last.”
After seeing the yearly success of Valorie Blanchard’s Wall of Warmth coat drive in Idaho Falls, Williams decided he wanted to bring something similar to the community of Pocatello. He set up drop-off locations throughout the city and erected a fence across from his office where the public could swing by to snap on a donated coat or drop off several of their own.
The overall results, which Williams said were difficult to quantify due in part to the nature of the drive, ended up exceeding 4,000 coats that circulated through Pocatello's, Blackfoot's and Rexburg’s Walls of Warmth.
“Valorie and I were figuring the numbers … and we gave on the low side about 4,550 and on the high side 4,750 between the areas,” Williams said. “It gets so hard to figure out what went out. Because you may go home at 5 or 6 at night and there’s 10 coats on the fence, and the next day when you come to work, the same 10 coats aren’t on the fence and there’s 20 more on it. And there’s times while people are hanging coats up, people are taking coats down, and then they’ll go to their cars and stick two more on. So you have no clue the exchange amount that actually occurs.”
Williams, who is a retired Army veteran and served as a medic in the Second Armor Division in Desert Storm, met Blanchard through their background in rodeo.
“Valorie is a great friend of mine and I’ve known her for years,” Williams said. “I helped her hang coats when I was in Idaho Falls and we talked last year and I said I want to do this in Pocatello … and this year, she said, ‘Hey, do you really still want to do it?’ and I was like, 'Absolutely.'”
While it was challenging to get an exact number on how many coats funneled through the drive, Williams said there were several times he witnessed moments where expensive, recently purchased coats were donated, including a time when a single mother found new coats that were the exact size for her children.
“It’s really cool,” he explained. “Valorie and I were … hanging some coats up and this guy walks up and hands us a bag and ... I hear Valorie say, ‘These are brand new,’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I just bought them.’ He said he was just walking through Walmart and saw some coats and picked two random sizes and said he felt that was what he needed to pick. And Valorie hung them up and as he was walking away, two ladies were walking up to the fence and this lady was like, ‘Oh my gosh, these are exactly what my kids’ sizes are!’ and the guy hadn’t even gotten into his car and drove away yet.”
Williams said this was just one of the many stories he witnessed over the duration of the coat drive.
“You get to see these stories and I’ve had some of my patients that have been out of work because of back pain and their kids outgrew their coats and they didn’t know what they were going to do and brought them here,” he continued. “This one family got all new ski coats and they left and came back with four other coats that were too small for their kids.”
It wasn’t just at the fence where he saw the community rally together, however. Several businesses and individuals in Pocatello pitched in to help warm their neighbors, with businesses such as Teton Honda, the Physical Therapy Specialists of Idaho offices in both Pocatello and Blackfoot, and the Idaho Free Clinic setting up drop-off locations for donating coats during the duration of the drive.
Other businesses such as Valet Fine Dry Cleaning donated hundreds of bags to preserve the coats from the weather.
“They were super great to work with,” Williams said. “I called and asked them and they said they would give us anything we needed. And they did.”
Williams said his secretaries, Gina Lloyd, Siera Lindholm and Kathy Paul, put in a great deal of time to support the coat drive as well.
“I couldn’t have done this without my secretaries,” he said. “They helped me so much.”
Although the donation drive ended in December, Williams explained the fence was still getting traffic a few weeks afterward, to the point he eventually took it down, although he plans to bring it back next year.
Coats trickling in even after the drive is over is common, he explained.
“Valorie will have to take coats off the fence for about a month or two (after the drive),” he said. “And what she does is put them in a storage area and saves them for next year. Or if someone comes to her and asks, ‘Hey, I need a coat this size for a boy or girl,’ she’ll go dig through it and see if she has something.”
Overall, it was the outpouring of support from the community that Williams said was impressive.
“I just wanted to say how impressed I was with the community for stepping up and how grateful I am,” he said. “Because I can have a great idea or Valorie can have a great idea but without the community stepping up and supporting it, there’s nobody that’s going to do anything. But the community really stepped up and a lot of people were just cleaning out their closets and sharing stuff they haven’t used in years and dropping it off.”
He add, “I think for the first year and how we did, I think it was great, you know? I’m just grateful that I could be in a community that actually will take care of people like this. It’s awesome and to see the response of the community was phenomenal.”