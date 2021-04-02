POCATELLO — By opening its doors to local residents experiencing tough times, the Thunderbird Motel has kept its rooms steadily booked amid a health pandemic that's hit hospitality businesses especially hard.
For much of the winter, the Thunderbird, located at 1415 S. Fifth Ave., filled a temporary niche as the community's warming shelter.
Several area entities and nonprofits helped distribute vouchers for a single-night's stay at the motel. The vouchers were redeemable by anyone with no place to stay on nights in which the temperature dropped below 20 degrees.
United Way of Southeastern Idaho funded the housing vouchers and food vouchers, redeemable at area fast food restaurants, with an $8,000 grant. The grant-funded voucher program provided the community's stop-gap solution to losing the Valley Mission warming shelter due to the risk posed by COVID-19.
"It helps them with somewhere to be and it helps us with our income," said Stephanie Boyd, acting manager of the Thunderbird. "We were struggling there for a bit and the books have looked a lot better lately."
The grant enabled 35 individuals to spend 55 cold nights indoors from January through March. Thunderbird offered up to six rooms at a time. On the occasions when Thunderbird was fully booked, the vouchers were honored by the local Super 8 and by a third motel in Chubbuck.
Valley Mission is operated by the First Baptist Church and encompasses the church's food pantry and warming shelter. Prior to the arrival of COVID-19, the church would set up cots within its food pantry area and allow the homeless to stay the night whenever the weather became dangerously cold.
After COVID-19 forced the church to suspend its warming shelter, Valley Mission Director Karal Pettit asked Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad to organize a group of stakeholders to brainstorm for options for locals in need of a warm bed on a cold night.
Officials with Valley Mission, the Homeless & Housing Coalition of Southeast Idaho, Salvation Army and Aid for Friends started meeting to discuss the issue. Kevin Bailey, with United Way of Southeast Idaho, informed Pettit that his organization had funding available toward providing locals shelter through an emergency grant program.
Now that temperatures are warmer, unused funding from the grant is available and to address other area issues involving shelter, Bailey said.
Organizations and entities making referrals to the voucher program included The Behavioral Crisis Center, Aid for Friends, Southeastern Idaho Council of Governments, Pocatello Police Department, Family Services Alliance, the Pocatello Free Clinic, Trinity Episcopal Church and certain retailers, including Walmart.
"This community works together and there are many collaborations either on an individual basis or even during COVID-19 to ensure as many people as (possible) have a safe place to sleep for the night," said BJ Stensland, executive director of Aid for Friends.
In addition to accepting short-term guests through the voucher program, the Thunderbird has also had several homeless guests stay for weeks at a time, with their tabs covered by a host of local nonprofit organizations. Boyd said the trend started last fall.
"They're all decent people," Boyd said. "I've had a couple of people who have been here for a couple of months and they've been looking for housing and they can't find it anywhere. It's been nice to have them here. I enjoy their company."
Tabitha Esposito, 47, has been among Thunderbird's extended-stay guests. Esposito had been living in Blackfoot but said she was the victim of domestic violence, and she and her son had to move out. Her Court Appointed Special Advocate directed her to the Thunderbird, and her bishop with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped cover the first few nights of motel fees. Family Services Alliance and LIFE, Inc., have also helped fund her stay.
"It's hard when you don't have any money and you're out with your son," Esposito said.
Fortunately for Esposito, her bishop has helped her find an affordable apartment, which she'll move into soon.
LIFE, Inc., provides several service to help people with disabilities maintain their independence, explained Chelsie Henderson, independent living program manager.
"Right now housing is a huge, huge thing we're facing. A lot of our consumers are calling for housing assistance," Henderson said.
Henderson said much of her organization's recent housing assistance has been to clients who have been staying in motels, unable to find long-term housing.
"We're doing it a lot," Henderson said, explaining LIFE, Inc., would prefer to help with a down payment or rental assistance. "Housing in a motel is a last resort."