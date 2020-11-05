Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Burley and Stanley set records for temperature highs this week — just days after all four cities experienced record lows.
Temperatures climbed to 68 degrees in Stanley on Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 62 set on that date nearly 100 years ago in 1921.
The new high was also the warmest ever recorded in November for that area, said John Hinsberger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service forecast office in Pocatello. The previous record for the month was 66 set in 1988.
Pocatello almost broke its record high for November as well. Thermometers there hit 72 degrees on Tuesday, a new daily record — the previous one was 68 set in 1939 — and the second warmest temperature recorded in November for that area.
Pocatello broke another record on Wednesday. The 70-degree temperature that day was 3 degrees higher than the previous record set in 2010.
In Idaho Falls, temperatures reached 67 degrees on Tuesday, narrowly surpassing the old record of 66 set in 1965.
On Wednesday, Burley tied a previous record high of 72 set in 1924.
Weather officials say there could be more record highs this week, but people should keep their coats within reach come this weekend.
“There’s a weather system coming in (that will bring an) end to the warm temperatures,” Hinsberger said.
Weather officials are expecting some rain and snow to fall in East Idaho between Saturday and Sunday.
Pocatello could get up to an inch of snow, while the bench areas could see up to 2, Hinsberger said. Idaho Falls could also see up to an inch of snow.
Higher elevations could see more.
Hinsberger is predicting 3 to 5 inches of snow around Island Park and 5 to 8 inches in elevations above 8,000 feet.
And temperatures are going to fall along with the snow.
Weather officials are predicting a 15- to 20-degree drop in temperatures by Sunday.
They say Pocatello will only get up to 37 degrees that day; the low will be around 21.
Still, that’s better than last week when Pocatello dropped to 3 degrees, setting a new daily record-low temperature for that area on Oct. 26. Idaho Falls plunged to 1 degree that day, Stanley hit 0 and Burley fell to 10.
Temperatures aren’t expected to get that cold this weekend except in Stanley, which could see a low of 0 degrees again.
Hinsberger encourages people to continue monitoring the forecast in the days ahead and to be prepared for winter conditions.
“Any amount of snow on the roadway (could cause) slick conditions whether it’s a half-inch or 2 inches. Stay up to date on the forecast and plan accordingly,” Hinsberger said, adding that this weekend’s storm is just the beginning of what’s to come in the months ahead.