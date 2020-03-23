Due to the strong demand prompted by the coronavirus outbreak, Walmart is planning to hire 150,000 new associates — 900 in Idaho — and provide bonuses for current employees.
Officials say they’re hiring at stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers through the end of May. The positions will be temporary at first, but many could convert into permanent roles in the future.
The jobs could also temporarily help people in the restaurant or hospitality industry who may find themselves without a job right now.
“We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores,” Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart, said in a news release. “We’re looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to their community.”
Officials say they’ve reduced the application cycle from two weeks to 24 hours for key positions, including cashiers and stockers. Those interested in applying for work can do so online at careers.walmart.com.
Walmart is also trying to reward its current employees.
Officials say they will give a $300 bonus on April 2 to their full-time hourly associates who have been working in U.S. stores, clubs, the supply chain and offices since at least March 1. Part-time hourly workers will get $150.
They’re also planning to accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus, paying store, club and supply chain associates in late April, a month earlier than usual. Officials say the bonuses will be paid as if the company had achieved its first quarter plan, and some may be eligible for more at the regularly scheduled payout time in May based on their performance.
Walmart will be giving out nearly $550 million between the two types of bonuses — money that will go into employee’s pockets and the economy at an important time, officials say.
“Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times,” McMillon said in the news release. “We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us.”