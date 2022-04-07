POCATELLO — The Pocatello Alameda Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is once again inviting the community to come and take a “Walk with Christ” during the Easter season.
The event that gives people a chance to learn more about the birth, ministry, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is returning after a two-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pat and Revo Williams, who chair the Walk with Christ, say they are excited to bring the popular event back to Southeast Idaho. It has drawn thousands of people in the past and even some visitors from as far away as Boise and Salt Lake City.
“It is a wonderful presentation designed to help everyone prepare for and feel the spirit of the real meaning of Easter,” Pat said.
She invites people of all faiths to attend the free event.
The walk, held at the church building located at 930 East Alameda in Pocatello, will take place April 12-15 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and April 16 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. There will also be a Spanish-speaking session from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on April 16.
Attendees will walk through several rooms, each depicting a part of Christ’s life: the Nativity, Ministry, Last Supper, Garden of Gethsemane, Judgement by Pilot, Crucifixion, Empty Tomb and Resurrection. Revo says the scenes are portrayed through costumed actors, recordings, videos and pictures, and all of the speaking parts are taken directly from the Bible.
“We hope everyone who attends will feel the love that our Savior has for them individually, that He is the son of God, that He was crucified, that He lives again, and know that He is always there for them,” Revo said.
Light refreshments will be served at the end of the event.
The walk takes about an hour, but organizers say attendees should plan extra time because the lines can get long. They also note that the event can accommodate people in wheelchairs and others who have special needs.
Revo encourages people to attend the walk.
“It is a very difficult world we live in at this time and going through the walk will give everyone a spiritual lift in their lives,” he said.