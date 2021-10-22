POCATELLO — Two seats on the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees are up for grabs in the upcoming election on Nov. 2.
Incumbent Zone No. 5 trustee Dave Mattson, also the board chair, will face a challenge from Deanna Judy and three others — Clayton Armstrong, Heather Clarke and Idaho S. Law — are vying to replace Janie Gebhardt in Zone No. 2 after she decided not to seek reelection.
Dave Mattson grew up in San Diego but moved to Pocatello to play football for Idaho State University in 1968. After graduating from ISU in 1973, Mattson elected to remain in the Gate City. He is seeking his third term as a school board member.
“I spent 36 years in business and now I’m giving back,” Mattson said. “The others on the school board were a teacher, counselor or have a background in education. My background is business, so I look at things a little differently.”
Mattson noted that he and the other board members “put up with a whole bunch of guff,” over the past year and was thanked just a handful of times, adding, “but that’s OK because I don’t need thanks.”
“I am serving on this board because I want to and when I make decisions I do it with all 12,500 students and their families in mind,” Mattson said. “So long as what I am doing is benefitting the kids, that’s all that matters.”
Moving forward, Mattson would like to see the district add a school that focuses on teaching students career technical education curriculum.
Mattson’s challenger, Deanna Judy, has lived in Pocatello nearly all her life. She has a degree in elementary education from Brigham Young University and a Master’s degree in Literacy from ISU. She was most recently a stay-at-home mom who taught piano lessons.
“I love education and love my experience here in the district,” Judy said. “I feel like I can offer a connection between parents and the district, that I can bring everyone together to have better dialogue and more openness.”
Judy said that she believes fostering a better relationship between School District 25 teachers, administrators, parents and students will go a long way in preventing students from seeking education elsewhere outside of District 25 or with home-schooling curriculum.
“I want to ensure the decisions the district makes are not shocking or sudden for parents,” Judy said. “Along with giving parents a voice, I also want to make sure that teachers have a voice as well. I want them to not be afraid to speak their minds.”
Of the three people vying to replace Gebhardt, one is Idaho S. Law, a perennial candidate for elected office in Pocatello and a staunch advocate for the environment.
Lifelong Pocatello resident, local business owner and a former Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 coach and teacher of 35 years, Armstrong said his wide range of experience puts him a step above the rest of the competition. Armstrong said he wants to give district parents a voice, improve transparency and protect curriculum.
“I understand our teacher's frustrations with the administration and with policy and I want to listen to them,” Armstrong said. “But as a parent and a patron in the district I believe that parents really need to be listened to as well and this has been overlooked over the last few years.”
Armstrong continued, “As far as goals, I have a lot but firstly I want there to be more transparency in how decisions are made. We can’t always please everybody but I want the public to have much more advance notice on major decisions, not five days notice before you cancel a 128-year-old mascot. We need more advance notice on mask mandates and building expansions.
When it comes to curriculum, Armstrong said he wants to ensure the basics are being taught, and that’s it.
“I want to make sure the facts are being taught,” Armstrong said. “That means the basics — science, math and English, and that we stay out of the world trends of critical race theory or any kind of theory. Let’s stick to the basics.”
Clarke, who has lived in Pocatello for nearly the last two decades and previously served as the executive director for the Idaho State Civic Symphony, said she decided to run after becoming engaged with the school board following the last effort to recall several board members.
She said she can appreciate the democratic process of a recall, but she was disappointed over how the effort cast a negative light on the district.
“After joining the foray and watching the different candidates put their platforms out, it’s kind of that same thing as the recall where there is all this negativity and these very political, partisan issues that are being put forward,” Clarke said. “ I want to focus on what I can bring to the board, which includes management experience, working with large and small nonprofits and federal grants and needing to be very fiscally responsible.”
Clarke also said she has worked on a board before, so she comes with experience working on various committees and understanding the rules and regulations of a board member.
“Most of all, I come with the least amount of an agenda,” Clarke said. “I get the opinion that my opponents are coming forward with plans to repeal the mascot change and address boundary changes and all of the points from these recall groups. I am more level-headed, I don’t have an agenda and I don’t have preconceived plans or ideas that I will come in with my bullhorn to demand. Though I do believe it is important to be transparent and communicate.”
School Board member Jackie Cranor decided not to seek reelection and Angie Oliver is running unopposed for that position.
Those elected to the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees each serve four year terms.