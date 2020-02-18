Voters will decide on March 10 whether to renew Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25's 10-year plant facilities levy to upkeep its 22 schools, hundreds of acres of property and 29 athletic facilities.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 said the renewed levy will result in a property tax hike of less than $14 annually per $100,000 of assessed property value during its first fiscal year.
If approved by district voters on March 10, the levy will generate $6.4 million in fiscal 2021-22 and will increase by 5 percent every fiscal year thereafter until 2031-32.
The renewed plant facilities levy would fund heating system improvements at Pocatello and Century high schools, instructional technology for students, new buses, parking lot repairs, the purchase of classroom furniture, and various other roof, carpeting and remodeling projects at the district's schools during the next 10 years.
School District 25 property owners have been paying the district's plant facilities levy since 1961 and it's never failed to pass when it comes up for a district-wide vote every 10 years.
Currently, people who own property within the district are paying approximately $128.45 annually per $100,000 of assessed property value to fund the levy.
By renewing the levy, that amount will increase by about 10 percent to approximately 141.62 annually per $100,000 of assessed property value during fiscal 2021-22.
Beyond that, the levy amount will increase by 5 percent annually through the 2031-32 fiscal year if approved by district voters on March 10.
District officials said the funds generated by the levy will not be used for salaries, benefits, school supplies or travel expenses.
In the past plant facilities levy funds have been used to remodel Pocatello High School, install camera-equipped security systems in the district's schools, construct New Horizon Center, renovate and reopen Alameda Middle School and construct Iron Horse Stadium at Highland High School.
The plant facilities levy to be voted on March 10 needs to receive at least 55 percent approval by district voters in order to become a reality.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 10 and early voting has already begun and will continue until March 6 at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello.
District officials said that if the levy is shot down by voters it would reduce district programs and offerings and limit the ability to maintain facilities and make improvements.