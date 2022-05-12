POCATELLO — Voters are heading to the polls next week for the May 17 primary election Tuesday, with several contested races here in Southeast Idaho.
For the Bannock County Commission District 3 race, incumbent Republican Terrel "Ned" Tovey will face a challenge from fellow GOP candidate John Crowder in next week's primary. Whomever wins the GOP nomination will then face a challenge from Kathleen Lewis, a Democrat, in the November general election.
In District 2, incumbent GOP commissioner Jeff Hough will fight to retain his seat against Republican candidate Josh Ellis in the primary. The winner of the GOP primary for that race will then face a challenge from Democratic candidate Lisa Alexander in the November general.
In the race for Bannock County assessor, the field comprises four candidates. Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies did not file for reelection. Democratic candidates Tamara Code and Brett Alan Hochhalter will face one another in the Tuesday primary. Republican candidates Greg Cates and Anita Hymas face off in the primary as well.
Several candidates are also running in Southeast Idaho’s legislative races.
In the District 28 state Senate race, incumbent Jim Guthrie is running against challengers Tom Branson and Art da Rosa. Whomever wins that race will face a challenge from Independent candidate Mike Saville in the November general election.
For state representative, District 28, Position A, Richard "Rick" Cheatum and Dawn L. Morrell are running as Republicans. For state representative, District 28, Position B, Republicans Dan Garner and R. Scott Workman are in the race.
No Democrats are running in any of the District 28 legislative races.
In the District 29 state Senate race, James D. Ruchti is running unopposed in the primary as a Democrat and David T. Worley is running unopposed as a Republican. Both will face each other in the November general.
For state representative, District 29, Position A, incumbent Dustin Whitney Manwaring will face a challenge from S. Craig Yadon, both Republicans. Whomever wins that race will then face off against Democratic candidate Mary Shea in the November general election. For state representative, District 29, Position B, Greg Romriell and Jake Stevens are vying for the GOP nomination and whomever wins that race will see a challenge from Democratic candidate Nate Roberts in November.
In the District 30 state Senate race, Republican candidates Jerry D. Bingham and Julie VanOrden will face off in the May 17 primary. The winner of that contest will face Democratic candidate Dave Archuleta in November.
In the District 35 state Senate race, Doug Toomer is challenging incumbent Mark Harris, both Republicans. For state representative, District 35, Position A, incumbent Kevin Andrus and Jon Goode, both Republicans, are on the ballot. For state representative, District 35, Position B, Republican incumbent Chad Christensen is facing challenges from Republican candidate Josh Wheeler. Whomever wins that race will face Independent Hyrum F. Johnson in the November general election.
Election day for the May 2022 primary is on Tuesday, May 17. Voters can cast their votes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.bannockcounty.us/elections.