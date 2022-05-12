POCATELLO — Voters are heading to the polls next week for the May 17 primary election, with several contested races for Bannock County and state legislative seats on the ballot.
For the Bannock County Commission, incumbent commissioner Terrel Tovey faces challenges from candidates John Crowder, who filed as a Republican, and Kathleen Lewis, a Democrat, for his District 3 seat. In District 2, incumbent commissioner Jeff Hough will fight to retain his seat against Democratic candidate Lisa Alexander and Republican candidate Josh Ellis.
In the race for Bannock County assessor, the field comprises four candidates. Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies did not file for reelection. Democratic candidates Tamara Code and Brett Alan Hochhalter, and Republican candidates Greg Cates and Anita Hymas are hoping to succeed Davies.
Several candidates are also running in Southeast Idaho’s legislative races.
In the District 28 state Senate race, incumbent Jim Guthrie is running against challengers Tom Branson and Art da Rosa.
For state representative, District 28, Position A, Rick Cheatum and Dawn Morrell are running as Republicans. For state representative, District 28, Position B, Republicans Dan Garner and R. Scott Workman are in the race.
No Democrats are running in any of the District 28 legislative races.
In the District 29 state Senate race, James Ruchti is running as a Democrat. For state representative, District 29, Position A, Democratic candidate Mary Shea is challenging incumbent Dustin Whitney Manwaring and S. Craig Yadon, both Republicans. For state representative, District 29, Position B, Democratic candidate Nate Roberts and Republicans Greg Romriell and Jake Stevens are vying for the seat.
In the District 30 state Senate race, Republican candidates Jerry Bingham and Julie VanOrden, and Democratic candidate Dave Archuleta are on the ballot.
In the District 35 state Senate race, Doug Toomer is challenging incumbent Mark Harris, both Republicans. For state representative, District 35, Position A, incumbent Kevin Andrus and Jon Goode, both Republicans, are on the ballot. For state representative, District 35, Position B, Republican incumbent Chad Christensen is facing challenges from Republican candidate Josh Wheeler.
Election day for the May 2022 primary is on Tuesday, May 17. Voters can cast their votes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.bannockcounty.us/elections.