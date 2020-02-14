POCATELLO — The floor of Holt Arena during the Simplot Games is a confusing place. Knots of high school athletes in team colors form and re-form, soundtracked by the crack of the starting gun and the slap of feet on the wooden track.
On Friday — qualifying day — heat after heat hit the track with practiced regularity, going off one after the other. On the infield, a line of throwers curled around the cage as they waited to take their shots at the qualifying marks.
To manage all the chaos of 2,000 runners, throwers and jumpers from 400 teams, the Simplot Games rely on a small army of volunteers, a stretch of 12-hour days and a schedule polished down to the minute.
"When I started running this meet years ago, my thing was that we would always be on time," meet director Greg Burch said. "I've got it broken down so that I know what time every heat will run so that we stay on schedule. ... I give everybody this schedule, and then I go around and holler at them if they get off it. But it's what makes our meet as good as is. It's frustrating when you go to a meet and they fall so far behind."
Like Burch said, the coaches and athletes appreciate it.
"The organization of the meet, it helps, because we know everything's going to be run the right way," said Neil Nelson, the head coach of a team from Wilson High School in Long Beach, California. "On time. I love that. I love how organized everything is."
With hundreds of athletes and relay teams competing — Burch said that 2,023 individuals signed up, and they'll run a combined 960 miles inside Holt Arena over the course of three days — the meet itself demands rapid-fire timing, or else it would never end.
It's a mindset that Burch brought over from another job.
"I used to be a fire management officer," Burch said. "We worked under the Incident Command System, ICS. Over the years, I incorporated the ICS system into running this, where we have operations, planning, finance and logistics. We have all those aspects that put this thing together. ... A lot of planning goes into it."
Planning is fine, but it takes people on the ground to run an event as large as the Games, and for that Burch turns to his volunteers.
According to him, there were 272 volunteers contributing in some capacity this year.
Aside from numbers, it takes experience to make things run smoothly, and the Simplot Games have that in abundance. At every station — registration, merchandise, timing, gathering results — were volunteers with over a decade of experience.
Several of them are longer-tenured even than Burch, who's been the meet director for 25 years.
Steven Teeples, one of the meet's starters, said that he's been doing it for nearly 30 years.
"The electronic timing that they had then was archaic, so they hand-timed everything," Teeples said. "And I was a hand-timer, or a picker. Hand-timers timed the race, pickers picked the finish on the sprints. A friend invited me up, and I've been working ISU meets and Simplot Games ever since."
Volunteers like Teeples often work 10- to 12-hour days over the weekend. That starts on Thursday, when morning set-up is required before a schedule of races that didn't conclude until 8:40 p.m. with the girls 1600.
"I start at 7 a.m.," said Brooke Knoff, who runs the merchandise tent. "We unbox everything, then we open up at 2 or 3, depending. Then we close at 9 ... Thursday, it's all day. The line starts at 2 or 3, and it's just traffic until 9 o'clock."
But the end result is worth it.
"It's a long day, it's a long weekend," Teeples said. "But being a part of these kids having this experience is really the gratification that brings me back."