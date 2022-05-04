POCATELLO — The Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial in Pocatello began 18 years ago with fewer than 1,400 cross markers.
Today, the number of markers paying tribute to every service member who has died during America’s wars in Iraq or Afghanistan since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on U.S. soil has surpassed 7,500.
Each one of the cross markers are affixed with labels depicting the names and rank of the service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice defending America’s freedom and for the first time since the event started, each marker is getting a makeover.
The team coordinating the Field of Heroes Memorial at Century High School this year has put out a call of action and is seeking volunteers who are available Saturday and again on May 14 to help sand and paint the large number of markers.
The markers are getting a facelift after a sizable anonymous cash donation allowed the coordination team to pay for the installation of brand new labels.
The volunteers are asked to meet at the SERVPRO of Blackfoot/Pocatello (7057 South Fifth Avenue) at 11 a.m. on both dates and work will continue until 5 p.m. each day, says Lauren Egbert, the marketing manager for SERVPRO and the president of the Pocatello AMVETS, which is also known as American Veterans.
“Some of the cross makers at the Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial have been in use since 2004,” Egbert said. “The older markers were definitely in need of being updated or repaired.”
Additionally, Egbert said that any person who is unable to volunteer during the next two Saturdays but would still like to participate can do so by donating paint brushes and rollers, sanders and paint, though the only paint that will be accepted is KILZ 2 Interior or Exterior Multi-Purpose Primer. Those interested in volunteering for the prep-work can contact Egbert at They can call me with questions 208-530-3022.
“We have about 5,000-square-feet of space at the SERVPRO shop and additional work areas will be available out in the parking lot so long as the weather is nice,” Egbert said. “We are hoping to get about 150 volunteers over the next two weekends. Also, the reason we ask for a specific paint is because we need to ensure that all of the cross markers are identical.”
Not including the prep-work being done to prepare the markers, the annual Field of Heroes Memorial requires about 3,000 man hours to complete. All that hard work comes to a head near the end of the month when a nondescript soccer field at Century High School is transformed into one of the region’s largest Memorial Day commemoration events.
For Egbert, who is married to an Idaho National Guardsman who has served in the Middle East, the event carries a very special significance in her heart, she said.
“Memorial Day is all about those who we have lost in service,” Egbert said as her voice cracked with emotion. “A lot of times those servicemen who died in Iraq and Afghanistan don’t get as much attention as the older veterans. This event means so much to our local Afghanistan and Iraq veterans as it provides them an opportunity to go out there, find the names of their buddies who died and attach stickers or emblems and tie items to the cross. This allows them to honor their fallen brothers right here at home.”
What’s especially great about the Field of Heroes Memorial, Egbert says, is that when soldiers deploy overseas they gain a new family of brothers and sisters from all over the country. And when any of those fellow soldiers die, sometimes it can be difficult to pay respects or memorialize them with such a great distance to cover. The Field of Heroes Memorial pays tribute to all fallen soldiers from Iraq and Afghanistan in one place, which affords many local veterans the ability to share a moment with their fallen comrades right in their own backyard.
“When soldiers deploy they connect with people all over the country and this event gives our local veterans a chance to honor their fallen brothers and sisters without leaving home,” Egbert said.
The 2022 Field of Heroes setup will take place between May 23 and May 26. Any person interested in getting the field ready or taking the field down on Tuesday, May 31, is encouraged to visit the Field of Heroes Memorial Facebook page at facebook.com/Idahofieldofheroes or by calling 208-329-6136.
The opening dedication ceremony is set for May 27 and the closing ceremony is slated for Memorial Day on May 30.