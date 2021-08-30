POCATELLO — The Portneuf Wellness Complex is seeking volunteers to help with a routine cleanup project around the complex on Wednesday afternoon.
Director of the Portneuf Wellness Complex Scott Crowther said volunteers can come any time between 3 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Volunteers should report to Pavilion 2.
Volunteers will be asked to help with various tasks, including picking up trash, pulling weeds and general cleaning of some of the facilities.
Crowther said he’s hoping to get as many people as he can to come help out and they can stay for as long as they are able.