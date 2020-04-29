POCATELLO — A new land conservation gift known as Century Heights Preserve, on the outskirts of Pocatello, is one of a number of little-known, unsung outdoor areas with public access that local people can explore right now thanks to the efforts of local land trust organizations.
The Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust received the 166-acre gift from a generous landowner who did not want to see the property developed. The area has miles of singletrack trails suitable for hiking, biking and horseback riding, says Matt Lucia, executive director of the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust.
“The area is still in the design phase for recreation, but it buffers important winter range and connects to the existing Blackrock trail system” managed by the Bureau of Land Management, Lucia said.
There was a major subdivision initially planned for the Century Heights area in 2005 and then the property changed ownerships a number of times. Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust received the property as a gift just over a year ago. “This kind of thing doesn’t happen too often. We were given 166 acres within Pocatello city limits,” he noted. “We got really lucky.”
The former South East Idaho Mule Deer Foundation and the Pocatello chapter of the national Mule Deer Foundation provided the funds needed to make the transaction possible, Lucia said.
The Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust has been operating for over 15 years in the SE Idaho region, but the Century Heights gift has really elevated their profile, he says. “When we got this property, neighbors were thrilled that they weren’t going to have a subdivision going in there. This project has put us on the map in Pocatello.”
“Nature is open. Play it safe. And Recreate Responsibly close to home.” Those are important messages right now from Idaho land trusts that operate nature reserves open to the public across Idaho and Gov. Brad Little.
“Getting outside is great for our health and well-being, especially when so many of us feel cooped up at home,” said Will Whelan, executive director of the Idaho Coalition of Land Trusts. “We encourage Idahoans to get to know and appreciate these great places for learning about nature, conservation, water quality and open space.”
At the same time, it’s important to visit outdoor destinations close to home, maintain six feet of personal space between you and other trail users, and refrain from going out if you are feeling cold symptoms or the flu.
Elsewhere in Eastern Idaho, the Idaho Coalition of Land Trusts recommends visiting new public access areas and open space preserves in the Teton Valley, Pahsimeroi Valley and Bear River Basin.
In the Teton Valley, an 80-acre land conservation project came together to create what has become the Teton River’s most popular access point, the Buxton River Park at Bates Bridge. The Teton Regional Land Trust worked together with Teton County, the Trust for Public Land, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Friends of the Teton River, Legacy Works Group, Valley Advocates for Responsible Development, and generous private donors to bring the project to fruition.
Last fall, the property was deeded to Teton County; a significant portion of the property was placed under a conservation easement held by the Teton Regional Land Trust. People can enjoy a 1-mile walking trail along the Teton River, interpretative signs about nature, an improved boat launch, and restrooms. The property contains important wetland and riparian habitat used by waterbirds, songbirds, native trout and big game.
"After a long winter in Teton Valley, the opportunity to go for a walk along the Teton River at the Buxton River Park is a treat,” says Joselin Matkins, executive director of the Teton Regional Land Trust. “Being able to get outside and enjoy nature provides solace and lifts the spirit in these challenging times." In the Pahsimeroi Valley, between Challis and Salmon, local rancher Tom Page and his family, who own the Big Springs Ranch, donated 480 acres of open space in Grouse Creek and 76 acres in Rock Springs to the Lemhi Regional Land Trust in 2015. Public access is provided on both properties through Idaho Fish and Game’s Access Yes! Program. Both properties are surrounded by BLM land, and they’re managed for open space, wildlife habitat and seasonal livestock grazing.
In the Bear River country, the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust recommends visiting two properties:
· The Kackley property, located about five miles west of Grace (between Lava Hot Springs and Soda Springs), near the Old Cove Dam site. The 165-acre property provides public access to both sides of the Bear River and to a spring creek called Kackley Springs. It has fishing access, and one of the prized fish species being protected is the native Bonneville cutthroat trout. The property also protects habitat for waterfowl, neotropical migrant birds, birds of prey, upland game birds, small mammals, reptiles and amphibians. It is being managed to preserve the area’s natural open space character, scenic, historical, archaeological and cultural values.
· The 435-acre Deep Creek Preserve in Franklin County, just a few miles north of the Utah border. The acquisition secured public access to Mt. Naomi Wilderness Area at a trailhead on the Idaho side of the wilderness area. The land trust was able to acquire the property in 2010 by applying for PacifiCorp mitigation funds through the Bear River Environmental Coordinating Committee.
“Many people don’t know about the behind-the-scenes work and partnerships that go into protecting these areas for the public to enjoy,” said Whelan of the Idaho Coalition of Land Trusts. “So when you visit these areas, you can also find out more about local land trusts, such as the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust, Teton Regional Land Trust, and the Lemhi Regional Land Trust.”
For more information, contact: · The Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust, sagebrushlandtrust.org, 208-240-6045. · Teton Regional Land Trust, tetonlandtrust.org, 208-354-8939. · Lemhi Regional Land Trust, www.lemhilandtrust.org, 208-756-8879.
About the Idaho Coalition of Land Trusts: The Idaho Coalition of Land Trusts supports and advances professional excellence in voluntary private land conservation for people and nature across the Gem State. For more information, go to www.idaholandtrusts.org.