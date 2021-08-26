POCATELLO — There's always strong demand for the product Virginia Transformers manufactures.
"The average person if they did not have our product, you don't watch the Super Bowl. You don't have cool food in the refrigerator," said Frank Burton, quality control manager at the company's Pocatello location.
Thanks to its constant demand, the Roanoke, Virginia-based company, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Tuesday with a bash outside of its Pocatello plant, has been virtually immune from layoffs and labor slowdowns throughout the years, Burton explained.
Rather, Virginia Transformers is usually in hiring mode. Its staff currently includes 262 workers at its facility within Pocatello's Naval Ordnance Plant and more than 1,500 employees company-wide. Burton said the company offers good wages and benefits and is now looking to add about 20 additional local workers.
The company opened its Pocatello facility in a building that previously housed U.S. Transformers, which specialized in re-manufacturing transformers. The company also has locations in Roanoke; Rincon, Georgia; and Chihuahua, Mexico; as well as a support plant in India.
The company's customers are power utilities throughout the country — and even some throughout the world. It's also heavily engaged in the wind- and solar-power industries. Their transformers sell for between $500,000 and in excess of $1 million each, depending on size, and are all custom built to a customer's individual specifications.
Burton said there's currently a big movement in the U.S. toward electric-powered vehicles, and his company will be watching that trend closely for the opportunity to supply transformers for new charging stations.
"Our growth rate well exceeds what the average is for the U.S.," Burton said.
The Pocatello facility specializes in the largest transformers — generally 138,000 volts but running up to 345,000 volts.
Transformers operate with alternating current. Power is typically produced at a low voltage. Transformers are initially used to bump up the voltage; high voltage carries less current and allows voltages to be transferred over longer distances.
When the power arrives at a user's location, substations have additional transformers of various sizes to reduce voltage again step by step.