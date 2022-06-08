POCATELLO — Six months after shuttering its doors, a local eatery has found a new home and it’s still located in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Villano’s Italian closed down at its former location at 165 N. Main St. in Pocatello on Jan. 1. This month, the eatery opened just one block away from its old home and is now serving pizza, sandwiches and salads from inside Star Route Brewery at 218 N. Main St.
Brandon Burtenshaw, the co-owner of Mama Inez on Yellowstone Avenue, has had a longstanding relationship with the former owners of Villano’s, Lisa and Aaron Villano, and worked with the couple to keep the eponymously named restaurant alive.
“It was definitely pretty cool to find a way to keep Villano’s going for sure,” Burtenshaw said. “Lisa and Aaron are huge family friends, in fact Lisa is like my older sister. She was once a general manager at Mama’s and actually met Aaron, who was a bartender, at the restaurant back in the day. Our goal is to get the place running strong and make their son, Trystan Villano, the majority owner.”
Villano’s closed after the building it called home was sold and the restaurant’s lease was not renewed. Lisa and Aaron vowed the eatery would return and that promise was fulfilled this week.
Current kitchen manager Dan Blazer said Villano’s held a few soft-opening events last week to get the team back in gear after the brief hiatus. The restaurant officially opened on Wednesday.
The kitchen space and equipment is fairly limited at the moment, so Villano’s won’t have its entire menu at launch, but Balzer said the many popular pizzas, sandwiches and salads have been a huge hit.
“One of our best sellers right now is the PBR pizza, which has pickles, bacon and ranch,” Balzer said. “It's crazy and unique but people absolutely love it. We have also had several orders for our meatball and sausage subs.”
The Idaho State Journal in preparation for this article sampled Villano’s Greek pizza, which included the eatery’s traditional robust tomato sauce, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, fresh garlic, a six-cheese blend and chicken as an optional topping. The crunch of the pizza crust was superb and the ingredients created a perfect marriage of flavors in your mouth. With the new location, Balzer is also trying out a new technique that involves braiding the pizza crust, which he said allows for the brushed-on garlic butter to adhere to the pizza better.
Balzer, who has been making pizzas for the past few decades, said the six-month break was both somewhat of a nice reprieve but also pretty stressful. He went and worked for a corporate pizza place and said he couldn’t wait to get back in the Villano’s kitchen.
The owner of Star Route Brewery, Chris White, said getting Villano’s to serve food inside the brewery is a huge win for him, mostly because he didn’t open the business to sell food, his true passion is making craft beer.
“We couldn’t be happier to have Villano’s in here serving food,” White said. “Now I can dedicate all of my time to doing what I want, which is making great beer. And honestly, what goes together better than pizza and beer? It’s a perfect combo.”
Burtenshaw said the goal moving forward to to secure additional kitchen equipment that will allow for the return of pastas, particularly the lobster mac and cheese, which was a mainstay at the former Villano’s location. Additionally, Balzer said he is hopeful to land a few more employees over the coming weeks. Those interested in applying are encouraged to bring a resume into the restaurant or visit to fill out an application.
Villano’s will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. You can check out daily specials and the updated menu on Villano's Facebook page, facebook.com/VillanosItalian.