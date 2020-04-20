WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Members of a Utah community gathered at a weekend vigil to mourn the loss of a couple police believe were killed by an intruder.
The Saturday night vigil was held to commemorate 30-year-old Katherine Butterfield and 31-year-old Tony Butterfield, KSL-TV reported Sunday.
Police say the Butterfields were killed early Saturday morning in their home in West Jordan, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.
The couple’s three children, all under 4 years old, were unharmed.
Police said the Butterfields were found shot dead in the backyard and inside the home. The intruder appeared to have rummaged through the home, but police were not sure what may have been taken, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Sunday.
“There’s plenty that we’ve figured out, but unfortunately, they’re not details we can disclose right now just because it will compromise the investigation,” West Jordan police spokesman Sgt. J.C. Holt told the Tribune.
An online fundraising account collected more than $100,000 in donations for the family in less than 24 hours.
Visitors left flowers, notes and candles outside the home of one of Katherine Butterfield’s relatives Saturday.
“It was the least we could do. We all love them so much, and it was an unfathomable thing that happened,” said Molly McKeon, a family friend who helped organize the vigil. “It was our only way to really show support.”