CHUBBUCK — A local woman says she’s irked that she’s been left to foot the bill for a crash caused by a 37-year-old man who allegedly sped off in a stolen truck.
The accident victim, who did not wish to be named, said she had been stopped at the traffic light on Yellowstone Avenue and Chubbuck Road and was starting to make a left turn when a speeding truck struck the rear end of her truck.
Weston Ballard, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and resisting and obstructing an officer in connection with the incident, Chubbuck police said. The crash occurred at about at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.
Andrew Carpenter, a member of the family that owns Guardian Auto Sales, 4759 Yellowstone Ave., previously told the Journal he’d left his truck running behind the business when Ballard jumped inside the cab and drove off. Carpenter said his father was standing in the vicinity and yelled that someone was stealing the truck.
Carpenter said he ran after the truck and jumped into the bed. He said he reached through the rear cab window as the suspect pulled away and put a chokehold on him. Carpenter said he reached the keys and turned off the truck as it hit the victim’s gray Ford pickup.
The victim said she recently spent most of a day getting X-rays, and she and her passenger during the crash are both very sore. She was heading to lunch when she was struck.
“I see half of a body hanging out of a window and I have no idea what happened,” she said. “That was a huge distress for me.”
She had planned to trade the vehicle in on a new truck. Now she believes it will be totaled.
“What I was most upset about is I was not at fault in this accident and I was stuck paying the deductible,” she said, adding her insurance will also have to cover her medical bills.