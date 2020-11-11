POCATELLO — Upwards of 40 or more people attended Veterans Day events on Wednesday at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building in Pocatello, speaker Miguel Dominic said.
Dominic said that many people also honked their horns in an honorary vehicle procession outside the Pocatello Veterans Home.
Dominic talked in his address about the history and origins of Veterans Day and the key role played by Congress.
He said that most Americans think of older men as having served in the military, or as someone they sometimes ignore on the street.
But not all veterans have been to war. Yet no matter what job they had, they still served an important role in the armed forces, he said.
“What all have in common is they served you,” Dominic said.
He adds that without the service of veterans we wouldn’t have the freedoms we have today.
Yet many struggle to return to regular life when they come back from service in combat zones, he said.
And he highlighted how their service should be honored.
“Veterans Day is a day to be grateful for what we have today,” he said.
He says the United States has safety and and security because of what veterans are doing.
“This day and every day we should remember the men and women of the armed forces and thank you for your service,” Dominic said.
Everyone should be mindful to honor them, he said in the veterans building, where attendance was held to under 50 due to the pandemic.
But the event was still a way to keep veterans coming together to celebrate Veterans Day, especially when lots of places are closed.
“The veterans want to make sure we still paid tribute,” Dominic said.
For instance, they called the Idaho Veterans Home in Pocatello in advance before they did a drive around there.
That way all the veterans in the home, where outside Veterans Day participants aren’t allowed in, could be notified about what was going to be happening in advance.
He said the veterans could see the drive-thru recognition of their service from where they were at in the dining room of the facility.
“Our main purpose was just so that because of everything else being shut down we wanted to make sure we paid tribute to the veterans by doing whatever we could,” Dominic said.
For some, Veterans Day is just another holiday. But veterans remember, he said.
They recall their first commander and first NCO — the feeling of their first deployment, he said.
He says other organizations have helped honor Veterans Day by donating funds.
For instance, Farm Bureau donated over $4,000 that made the AMVETS' new Honor Guard possible.
“Thanks to the Farm Bureau, that’s how we were able to get those uniforms,” he said.
And that helps properly recognize the day.
“To us veterans, he says, it’s a sacred day that we want people to always remember what veterans have done for them."