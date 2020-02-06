Jesse Johnston is a bar owner and taxidermist who could potentially add to his roles and become the next Power County sheriff.
The Republican must wait until March 2 before officially declaring his candidacy for the job, but that is nothing compared to the elapsed time since he first considered it.
The 36-year-old said he started thinking about running for the role in 2016, but did not meet requirements for that year’s election, including not living in the county long enough.
“It’s exciting, but it takes a great deal of effort and help from the members of the community,” Johnston said. “It’s a team effort, especially to where I’m not an incumbent.”
Johnston served in the military until 2015, when he medically retired for injuries suffered on active duty.
The 13-year military member participated in combat for most of his time as a U.S. Army paratrooper and sniper and tested high altitude parachutes.
His experience in law enforcement is two years as a Bannock County deputy from 2006 to 2008. He has served as an EMT since 2017.
In the last year, he has gotten heavily into business. He bought Shooter’s Tavern in American Falls in February 2018 and opened Falling Leaves Taxidermy and Tanning in September in Chubbuck.
Shooter’s Tavern was noted in a 2019 Wall Street Journal article about unique Easter egg hunts, as the American Falls bar hid eggs featuring Jello shots.
If Johnston becomes Power County sheriff, he said he will continue to run his two businesses.
“It’s definitely challenging and my entire life has been filled with challenges and I’m definitely up for that challenge. I try not to bite off more than I can chew,” Johnston said. “I’ve got awesome employees at both businesses and essentially they’re at the point where they run themselves.”
The 2002 Marsh Valley graduate has already developed plans for his next potential role.
To start, he wants to create an environment in which everyone from the Power County Sheriff’s Office feels welcome to provide feedback on how it can improve.
He said he will also go to the Power County commissioners to ask for more money for the Power County patrol and emergency dispatch center.
“When you have a limited number of deputies and your dispatch center isn’t completely up to date with current technology and with dealing with emergencies, it can be a recipe for disaster,” Johnston said. “So if there’s emergencies in this county that take place, both our dispatch center and the deputies need to be able to respond to those emergencies correctly and timely.”
Before installing his plan, he may have to win votes if opponents declare. First, there is the Republican primary on May 19 and then the November election awaits.
Johnston would replace Jim Jeffries, who announced in January that he will retire after his current term.
“The goal here wasn’t really to run against any one individual. It was just to continue serving,” Johnston said. “I’m 36 years old and I’ve spent half — the last 18 years — serving either my country or my community, and I just want to keep doing that.”