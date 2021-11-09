POCATELLO — An Air Force veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom who served out of England and elsewhere encourages veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to seek help in dealing with any mental health issues due to their service as Veterans Day nears.
Geoffrey Rash of Pocatello was a crew chief and mechanic for an F-15 fighter jet about 10 years ago.
“It was a tough time,” Rash said.
He didn’t see direct combat, but he was seriously injured a couple times while performing the basic functions of his job.
Interesting moments from his service included riding in the back seat of an F-15 fighter jet when it was pulling 8.5 Gs.
“When you take off, you have to do a combat ascent in case someone’s shooting at you,” Rash said.
He was in the back seat and the pilot would pull up and go full throttle and jet to 10,000 feet in just a few seconds.
“We were flying supersonic,” he said.
It was interesting, but joining the military wasn’t his first thought, Rash said.
He played football in high school and entertained the notion of playing football in college, yet ultimately joined the military and was called to service.
Rash, who saw the Twin Towers as a kid before they fell, experienced a lot during his time in the military.
He also found that returning from war can be a challenge.
“I came back home and it’s hard to come back home,” he said.
His wartime service in the military took a toll.
“It’s hard to let it go,” Rash said.
In fact, he just recently returned home to Pocatello after a visit to a Veterans Administration hospital in Salt Lake City.
Rash says the personnel there are extremely helpful.
“You’re always welcome at the VA and it’s always there,” he said.
It can be daunting to deal with the government, but every veteran needs to have a voice, Rash said.
He notes that there’s been a lot of veteran suicides recently.
“It’s been a tough year,” Rash said.
So he says it’s time to heal, but dealing with PTSD is difficult.
“I’ve been on that same side and people need support,” he said.
He says it can be hard for those who haven’t been to war to understand how it can affect military personnel.
So Veterans Day is an important day for him.
He says it means everything because he’s been all over the world and seen the conditions in many other countries.
“So coming back here — this is Disneyland compared to the rest of the world,” Rash said. “So we are very lucky.”
As for himself, Rash notes that his grandfather was in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He drove boats to drop off troops during the Normandy invasion.
And eventually his grandfather came home from war.
“He came back and he was just such a kind person and I’m trying to get back to being that person,” Rash said.
The Veterans Crisis Line number is 1-800-273-8255.
The free anonymous and confidential service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.