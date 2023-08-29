APTOPIX Greece Supermoon

A supermoon rises behind a tree in Nemea, Greece, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. 

 Petros Giannakouris - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

There’s once in a blue moon, and there’s once in a blue supermoon.

The latter is what will be visible in the Wednesday evening sky in what experts are calling a very rare lunar event.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.