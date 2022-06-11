POCATELLO — Twelve years after he brewed his first batch of beer at Portneuf Valley Brewing, Danny Paz, now the master brewer at the brew pub, took home his first national gold award.
During the 2022 Mountain Brewers’ Beer Fest in Idaho Falls on June 4, Paz received the gold award from the North American Brewers Association for his session beer, Trigo Oro.
“So, Trigo is the Spanish word for wheat and then Oro means gold, so it’s literally a golden wheat session beer,” Paz said. “I came up with this recipe all by myself because I wanted to enter something new into this competition, something that's my own recipe.”
Four years removed from winning a bronze award at the Mountain Brewers' Beer Fest for Machismo, an oatmeal stout, Paz said he almost became emotional when he first found out about landing the gold.
“I wanted to cry like a baby,” he said. “I had actually left the awards ceremony early thinking that they had already called my category. I didn’t even know I won until the next morning. When my buddy told me I won gold, I was just like, ‘Is this for real?’”
A mild, easy drinking wheat beer with little bitterness but a decent hop profile on the nose is what Paz suspects elevated Trigo Oro to the top spot for session beers during Brew Fest. It sits at a comfortable 4.2 percent alcohol by volume.
A session beer is essentially a brew that’s lower in alcohol content, typically around 4 or 5 percent, and is easily drinkable over an extended period, or in other words, sessionable.
“For me, you can definitely tell it's a wheat beer but it’s so mild on the hops, not bitter but you can still smell the hops when you bring it to the nose,” Paz said. “It’s one of those beers that honestly surprised me.”
Paz said he developed Trigo Oro using Brewers Friend, a website with tools and information for beginning homebrewers and powerful features for the experts. It was a lifelong friend, Chapo DeLaCruz, who helped him come up with the name.
“Chapo and I were just sitting down for dinner at the sports bar inside the hotel and casino in Fort Hall and he just randomly asked me what I thought about Trigo Oro and I was like, ‘That’s it, that’s the name.’”
Paz said he’s known DeLaCruz for years since the pair would work the hop fields during harvest near Paz's hometown of Wilder, a small town west of Caldwell and Boise. Paz graduated from Homedale High School in 1998 and eventually made his way to Pocatello after he found himself in a bit of trouble and hanging around the wrong crowd.
Paz started working at Portneuf Valley Brewing as a cook in 2008 but owner Penny Pink brought him under her wing as a brewer within the first few years. He’s been the brewmaster for 12 years now and has several original beers under his belt, including the Nueva Vida Mexican Lager, Dirty Drifter, C4 and Liquid Haze Belgian.
Award-winning brewmaster isn’t the only title Paz can claim, though. He’s also a cancer survivor. He was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2019. Pink and Portneuf Valley Brewing that same year dubbed the brew pub’s popular annual street party Oktoberfest “Dollars for Danny” and donated all the proceeds to him.
After several rounds of chemotherapy, he can happily say he’s been in remission ever since.
“I just had a test in April, with bloodwork and all that stuff,” Paz said. “I still have to do an MRI and a CT scan here soon, probably towards the end of the year. But I’m in remission and finally close to where we'll just have to do yearly checks. I’m back to the gym, going back to working out and doing my same routines. Everything's so great. I've been very blessed, that's for sure.”
Spending over a decade at the helm of PVB’s brewing operation has been relatively easy for Paz, he said, adding that’s mostly because the four days he spends in the brew house every week isn’t really work at all considering he loves what he does. He said coming up with new recipes and seeing customers' reactions when they love the first sip is the most satisfying part of his job.
Danny said he’s somewhat unsure of what the future holds, however. Pink is in the process of adding a liquor license at PVB so folks can also enjoy spirits and mixed drinks but has also put the business up for sale, he said.
He said he definitely wants to keep brewing, but knows there’s some uncertainty.
“I truly don't know what's next because the building and business are up for sale,” Paz said. “I have no idea what a new owner would want to do. I know that I want to keep brewing. I would totally buy the restaurant if I could and have explored maybe finding some investors, but it’s just not really possible for me right now.”
Paz is grateful, though, for the opportunity Pink has provided him and for now he’s excited to keep doing what he loves.
“Penny has always backed me up with everything and been there for me,” Paz said. “I’m just appreciative and blessed. Very blessed for sure.”