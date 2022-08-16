POCATELLO — To many veterinarians around the area, Rena Carlson is a friendly face.
Carlson, who owned Alpine Animal Hospital from 1993 to 2018 and tended to many furry friends as a veterinarian there, has been providing relief work to veterinary clinics around southern Idaho after she and her business partner Scott Higgins sold the clinic in 2018.
Now, Carlson will be able broaden her positive reach on international levels after she won the race for 2022-23 president-elect of the American Veterinary Medical Association on July 29.
She will be undertaking duties that include maintaining positive relationships with state animal associations, allied groups and international groups. This week, she explained she’ll be in Mexico City to speak with the Mexican Veterinary Medical Association.
“It’s an honor to work with the Board of Directors, with the House of Delegates, and with AVMA staff and really support and advance the important initiatives they are working on,” Carlson said during her acceptance speech at the AVMA Convention in Philadelphia.
Carlson previously served on the AVMA Board of Directors as chair from 2019 to 2020 and explained that the AVMA president position is a three-year term in which she will move into the president position next year.
AVMA has more than 99,500 members and is the leading association in the nation that supports veterinarians by providing resources, educational accreditation and certification programs, and opportunities to advance the profession.
“The goal is to support veterinarians, advance veterinary medicine and support veterinarians with resources,” Carlson said. “We’ve had somewhat of a shortage of opportunity (for people) to see a veterinarian recently across the country. So AVMA is working hard to help veterinarians in efficiency and be able to provide services. AVMA is also working to support veterinary education so we can increase the level of service our profession can provide. We’re here to protect, promote and advance the needs of vets and the clients we serve.”
Since graduating with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1989 from Washington State University, Carlson has had a long history of association work. She became a member of the Idaho Veterinary Medical Association in 1989 and served on its board of directors for three years in the early 2000s. With the AVMA, she became a delegate in 2004 until 2014, and since then has held several roles including district director, board of directors vice chair, and chair for the board of directors.
“I always say I’m standing on the shoulders of giants that have come before me and have built such an amazing, strong association,” she added. “I’ll do my best to continue that legacy and I’ll do my best to build and grow that foundation.”