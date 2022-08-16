Rena Carlson 1

Rena Carlson, a well-known local veterinarian, won the race for 2022-23 president-elect of the American Veterinary Medical Association on July 29.

 Photo courtesy of Craig Lamere

POCATELLO — To many veterinarians around the area, Rena Carlson is a friendly face.

Carlson, who owned Alpine Animal Hospital from 1993 to 2018 and tended to many furry friends as a veterinarian there, has been providing relief work to veterinary clinics around southern Idaho after she and her business partner Scott Higgins sold the clinic in 2018.

Rena Carlson 2

Rena Carlson owned Alpine Animal Hospital in Chubbuck from 1993 to 2018.