A sport utility vehicle breached through the glass entrance doors at a Pocatello convenience store on Thursday afternoon and smashed into shelves of snack food, temporarily trapping a customer inside of the indoor bathroom, police said.
Pocatello Police Lt. John Walker said the driver accidentally pressed down the gas pedal instead of the break and drove through the glass doors at KJ's, 3855 Pole Line Road, at 3:52 p.m.
Walker said there were no injuries, and police were able to remove the car, enabling a person stuck inside of a bathroom to exit.