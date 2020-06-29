Search and rescue teams have reportedly discovered the vehicle of a 77-year-old man from the Pocatello area who has been missing since he left to hike on Friday morning in Glacier National Park, officials said Monday.
George Calvin Adams had been staying at a guest ranch in Kalispell, according to the Flathead Beacon, and was reported missing the following day when he did not return from hiking. Idaho State University officials confirmed that Adams is an adjunct faculty member who teaches bassoon for the Department of Music.
Officials with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office in Montana put out a public notice for help in finding his silver 2006 Toyota RAV4.
Anyone with information should call Flathead dispatch at 406-758-5610.