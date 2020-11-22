POCATELLO — A vehicle struck a power pole in south Pocatello on Sunday night, knocking out power to multiple homes.
The crash occurred around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Nez Perce Drive and Shoshoni Trail near Indian Hills Elementary School.
Authorities said the vehicle left the scene after hitting the pole. The impact of the crash nearly severed the pole at its base.
Police have shut down both Nez Perce Drive and Shoshoni Trail because the crash resulted in downed power lines.
Idaho Power crews have been called in and have begun the task of replacing the damaged power pole and restoring power to the multiple homes in the neighborhood that lost electricity because of the crash. It's unclear when power will be restored and when Nez Perce Drive and Shoshoni Trail will be reopened.
The incident remains under investigation and Pocatello police and Bannock County sheriff's deputies are currently searching for the vehicle that struck the power pole.