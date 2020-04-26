CITY OF ROCKS — Some time between the evening of Friday, April 24 and 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, vandals greatly defaced Camp Rock, the emigrant signatures, and prehistoric pictographs.
How can you help? If you have any information such as "we visited Camp Rock at 6 p.m. and there was no paint then" or "I saw a suspicious vehicle..." or "I heard about some kids that were planning to go go have a party there."
Do the markings look similar to others you have seen somewhere else?
Email information to the park superintendent at Wallace_Keck@partner.nps.gov or call 208-824-5911, leave a message.