Valley Wide Cooperative officials

Local county and city officials attended the walkthrough last Thursday at the new Valley Wide Cooperative located in American Falls off of the Interstate 86 exit.

 Photo courtesy of Erica Louder

AMERICAN FALLS — A cooperative designed to be a one stop shop for farmers, ranchers, and more recently opened up off the Interstate 86 exit in American Falls and is ready to fulfill needs of both community members and travelers alike.

Valley Wide Cooperative, which moved into the 15,000-square-foot building previously known as the Kings Discount store, offers six fuel bays, a truck island, a convenient store, a full-service deli and a farm and ranch hardware store.

Valley Wide Cooperative American Falls

The Valley Wide Cooperative in American Falls is located at 2782 Fairgrounds Road.

