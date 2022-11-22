AMERICAN FALLS — A cooperative designed to be a one stop shop for farmers, ranchers, and more recently opened up off the Interstate 86 exit in American Falls and is ready to fulfill needs of both community members and travelers alike.
Valley Wide Cooperative, which moved into the 15,000-square-foot building previously known as the Kings Discount store, offers six fuel bays, a truck island, a convenient store, a full-service deli and a farm and ranch hardware store.
CEO Dave Holtom attended the official store walkthrough and luncheon before its Nov. 11 opening day and expressed his gratitude towards the support they’ve received from the community from start to finish.
“We love being part of communities like this,” he said. “For us, places with 500 to 10,000 people — that’s our sweet spot. Places that big box stores don’t want to be, that’s where we want to be and provide the community with things that they need.”
Also in attendance was Vice President of Retail Gaven Gregory and Store Manager Frances Beitia.
“I’m really eager for an opportunity to give back to the community and give something that I know is much needed, and get a chance to see you all day, every day,” Beitia addressed those in the store walkthrough. “It’ll be nice to get you in here and get you things you might need…so come in and we’ll get you taken care of.”
Construction on the building began earlier this year and Gregory explained that reception has been widely positive.
“We’ve always felt at home in American Falls and it’s great to get positive feedback from the community almost before we’ve felt like we’ve done anything,” he said.
Farmer-owned and headquartered out of Nampa, Valley Wide Cooperative has retail stores like the new American Falls location in several surrounding states and has been serving ranching and farming communities for over one hundred years.
The Valley Wide Cooperative in American Falls is located at 2782 Fairgrounds Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.