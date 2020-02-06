A local construction company has been hired to renovate and reopen an old, brick apartment building in Old Town Pocatello, which has been shuttered and inhabited by squatters for the past two years.
Chris Petersen, with Pocatello-based CP Integrity Construction, said a Salt Lake City company purchased the former Riverside Apartments, located at 729 W. Center St., from a California Investment company about a month ago.
Petersen said the purchase price was $145,000, and the new owners contracted with his business to conduct a roughly $1.5 million renovation. The building is more than a century old and currently has 49 apartment units, which share communal bathrooms and kitchens, he said.
After the renovation, the building will house 28 one- to three-bedroom units. Each will have its own bathroom and kitchen. Petersen said apartments will be affordably priced, with monthly rent ranging from $500 to $700.
About 20 percent of the original lath and plaster will be demolished and all new utilities will be installed. Petersen said his crews will build onto the framing to make a seamless transition between the lath and plaster and replacement drywall.
Petersen said demolition will start later this month, and the building should be ready to accept tenants within a year.
Power to the building had been left on after the apartments were closed, making the abandoned units especially attractive to homeless people. Petersen said his crews have already hauled away four semi-loads of garbage and debris left by displaced squatters.
Petersen was accompanied by police escorts during his initial trips into the building.
"In the first month we probably had 20 or 30 homeless people inside of the building. We would catch them doing drugs," Petersen said. "We just told them they had to leave the premises. Where they've gone since then I have no clue."
Petersen said the squatters broke 35 windows and kicked in every door. Recently, windows were boarded up, cameras and a security fence were installed and no-trespassing signs were posted to secure the property.
Petersen said the framing is in relatively good shape. The building has settled in places, but large metal bars will be driven into the foundation, supporting the outer walls, to make certain the structure doesn't continue to sink.
Each unit will have vinyl, plank flooring.
Petersen's crews are licensed to remove lead; he doesn't believe there will be any issues with asbestos.
Pocatello Police Lt. John Walker said the department has occasionally responded to the building during the past two years, but the calls haven't been excessive. Kim Stouse, a spokeswoman for the Pocatello Fire Department, said firefighters responded seven times to alarms at the building during 2019. The most recent actual fire at the address occurred in 2017, when firefighters extinguished a flaming couch outside of the building.
BJ Stensland is executive director of Aid for Friends, which operates the community's homeless shelter. She said any of the displaced squatters can find safe shelter through her organization. Aid for Friends, however, does not allow guests to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
"More than likely they'll try to find another place to squat because they may not want to abide by our rules," Stensland said.
Stensland believes the community will benefit greatly from the additional affordable housing.
"I'm excited they're renovating that and are going to provide additional affordable housing, which is desperately needed," Stensland said.
Petersen can attest to the need for more local affordable housing, especially in Old Town. He owns the building at 165 N. Main St., which houses Villano's Italian on the base level and apartment units above it. Any vacancies in those apartments typically fill within six hours, he said.