It’s safe to assume a vast majority of the country has at one point wondered, “How many Americans will actually die during the novel coronavirus pandemic?”
And for those in locales that have implemented rigorous social distancing guidelines, such as Idaho with Gov. Brad Little’s March 25 statewide stay-home order, the next question on everyone’s mind is likely, “How long are we really expected to live these sequestered lives?”
Researchers throughout the U.S. are working quickly to provide public health experts with answers to those questions by developing forecasting models to predict how many people will die from COVID-19 infections, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, as well as when those deaths will peak and how prepared medical providers are to respond when the number of sick people reach its highest point.
Scientists at the University of Washington Medicine's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) have developed one model that predicts how the U.S., each state and various European countries will be impacted by the new coronavirus over the next four months and they warn the country is underprepared and understocked for the spike in demand projected over coming weeks.
IHME’s forecast uses data from the World Health Organization (WHO), local and national governments, and information on hospital capacity and utilization by state. The institute’s paper on the forecast has been released pre-print, meaning it has not been peer reviewed by a group of experts to evaluate the findings.
The IHME model predicts a total of 60,415 U.S. COVID-19-related deaths by August and forecasts the peak of those deaths arriving on Sunday. The model predicts the U.S. will report over 2,000 COVID-19-related deaths that day.
Additionally, the model projects the strain on U.S. hospital resources such as available beds and ventilators will peak on Saturday, at which point the study predicts the U.S. is short approximately 16,000 regular hospital beds, over 9,000 intensive care unit beds and approximately 16,500 ventilators for those who develop severe viral infection of the lungs.
For the Gem State, the IHME model projects a total of 57 COVID-19-related deaths by Aug. 4 and forecasts the peak of those deaths arriving on April 16. As it relates to hospital resource use, the model suggests Idaho will peak on April 14 and will not contribute to the national shortage of resources at all. According to the model, Idaho will need 124 regular beds and 24 ICU beds at peak resource use, of which the state has over 1,800 regular beds and 151 ICU beds available. The model predicts Idaho will need just 20 ventilators.
As of Thursday evening, Idaho had 1,353 confirmed coronavirus cases and 24 state residents have died as a result of COVID-19 infections.
The IHME model’s COVID-19 projections assume full social distancing guidelines through May 2020, such as stay-home orders and the closure of schools and non-essential services, and are starkly different from earlier models like the one the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used last week to forecast a best-case scenario in which about 200,000 Americans die, according to the New York Times, and a report from Imperial College London that made headlines for its dire prediction of about 2.2 million U.S. deaths from the coronavirus if nobody changes their everyday behavior.
According to reporting from The Washington Post, public health experts have noted that the IHME model’s “numbers and projections — while used widely — have been consistently lower than those of other models.”
“One concern from some experts is that the IHME model is being used too much like a crystal ball with undue weight given to its predicted needs for ventilators and hospital beds and staffing,” The Post reported in a Wednesday article.
While Idaho is positioned for a relatively mild impact from the novel coronavirus, according to the IHME model, state public health officials are not so quick to use it as their own “crystal ball” as it relates to preparing for the peak of the outbreak, says Niki Forbing-Orr, a spokesperson for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Though she could not speak about specifics regarding models being used by Idaho’s coronavirus task force, Forbing-Orr told the Idaho State Journal during a Thursday phone interview that the IHME study is not driving policy decisions in the Gem State.
Instead, the state’s coronavirus task force is working with researchers at Idaho State University, Boise State University, the University of Idaho, Lewis and Clark State College and Washington State University in Pullman to develop its own model that, among other forecasts, will estimate how social distancing guidelines have contributed to flattening the curve of COVID-19 transmission throughout the state.
“Prediction models are tools that public health professionals use to run scenarios,” Forbing-Orr said. “But those predictions and forecasts in those models are going to change constantly as the data that researchers input into those models change. From the Department of Health and Welfare’s perspective, we don’t rely on models to predict case numbers or deaths, but instead to use them to analyze how well policy decisions are affecting the curve.”
According to a March 31 article that highlights the difficulties of creating a reliable prediction model posted to fivethirtyeight.com, a website that specializes in creating or analyzing statistical information that focuses on opinion poll analysis, politics, economics, and sports blogging, “Using a mathematical model to predict the future is valuable for experts, even if there are vast gulfs between possible outcomes, but it’s not always easy to make sense of the results and how they change over time, and that confusion can hurt both your brain and your heart.”
Prediction models can be difficult to trust because they have so many variables, of which many are constantly changing and can be dependent one one another. If one aspect of a prediction model is wobbly, fivethirtyeight.com says, then the entire model can run into trouble standing on its own.
“Consider something as basic as data entry,” fivethirtyeight.com said. “Different countries and regions collect data in different ways. There’s no single spreadsheet everyone is filling out that can easily allow us to compare cases and deaths around the world. Even within the United States, doctors say we’re underreporting the total number of deaths due to COVID-19.”
To somewhat understand the complexities of prediction models, the article compares such forecasts to the process of baking a pie: “If you have a normal recipe, you can do it pretty easily and expect a predictable result that makes sense. But if the recipe contains instructions like ‘add three to 15 chopped apples, or steaks, or Brussels sprouts, depending on what you have on hand’ … well, that’s going to affect how tasty this pie is, isn’t it? You can make assumptions about the correct ingredients and their quantity. But those are assumptions — not absolute facts.”
Forbing-Orr said Idaho public health professionals are “encouraged by some of the lower numbers of COVID-19 infections that we are seeing,” but reiterated how important it is for all Idahoans to maintain social distancing practices in spite of predictions like those included in the IHME model.
“We really want to make sure that Idahoans understand this is not the time to lessen up on following those social distancing recommendations,” she said. “We really need people to stay home and restrict non-essential travel to continue flattening the curve of COVID-19 transmission.”