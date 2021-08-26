MOAB, Utah (AP) — Another Utah petroglyph has been defaced in the latest recent vandalism case of its kind in the Moab area, authorities said.
The vandalism appears to be the word petroglyphs followed by “Taylor Trey Wes Travis Aug. 3, 2021” scratched into the red rock, the Spectrum reported.
The Utah Bureau of Land Management said Wednesday that a concerned citizen found the defacing in Mill Creek Canyon in Moab and sent a tip to the agency.
An emergency treatment removed or faded most of the words but it appears a few letters could not be removed.
It comes after an April incident where the 1,000-year-old Sunshine Wall north of Arches National Park had climbing bolts driven into it. About a week later, the 2,000-year-old “Birthing Panel” in Moab was defaced with the phrase “white power” with graphic images. The phrase is associated with white supremacists.
First-time vandals can face fines of up to $20,000 and one year in prison under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act.
Anyone with information on who might be responsible was asked to contact law enforcement.