Two people attending a vigil for the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13, 2022, lean against each other as they listen to family members talk about the victims, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho.

A University of Idaho professor has sued a TikTok psychic for baselessly claiming the professor was involved in the killings of four students last month.

Rebecca Scofield, the chair of the university’s history department, filed a lawsuit against Ashley Guillard, a self-styled Texas psychic who has been telling her more than 105,000 TikTok followers that Scofield was involved in the deaths.

