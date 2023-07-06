BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot resident opened her boutique in 2020 with the vision to give artists a place to make a living off of their passions and hobbies.
As an artist herself, Gayle Hoover knew Blackfoot needed a place for artists to share their crafts after a similar business had recently shut down, so she created Bric N Brac Boutique.
“A group of other ladies and I decided to open Bric N Brac,” Hoover said. “Because I had owned a business before, I was the one that actually opened the business. The theory behind the store was that I would own the business, but our vendors would run our business.”
If you’re looking for a gift for a loved one, a new piece of art for the living room wall or some new earrings to sport on the weekend, Bric N Brac will have it. With over 25 different vendors, the boutique showcases many unique products including paintings, jewelry, clothing and soaps all handmade by artists in Blackfoot.
“We have a little bit of this and a little bit of that,” Hoover said.
Each vendor agreed to work at least 12 hours a week to help keep the store open.
“We all take turns working,” Hoover said. “The vendors keep it running and I think that's unique because it's not just one person in here running it. We're all running it and we work together to make it work.”
Hoover said that many of the vendors in her store have been involved since the beginning of the boutique in 2020. But over time, she accumulated more vendors and now every corner seems to have oddities or crafts in it.
Hoover’s biggest challenge with running the boutique so far is trying to communicate with all 25 vendors.
“It's hard to keep 25 people informed when things come up,” Hoover said. “We've tried monthly meetings, but they didn't work out too well because we all have lives and it's just hard to get everybody together at one time.”
Bric N Brac holds frequent drawings to win concert or admission tickets for events around Blackfoot as a way to involve their customers in the community. Hoover also said that many of the vendors will make donations to noble causes.
Over the last year, Bric N Brac started featuring monthly vendor spotlights on Facebook so people can learn more about the artist they’re buying from.
Hoover expressed her appreciation for the community’s support of Bric N Brac Boutique and the vendors in the store.
“We all appreciate Blackfoot and we appreciate our followers, and of course, we're always welcome to take in new customers,” Hoover said.
Bric N Brac is located at 733 S Broadway St. and is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. To learn more about Bric N Brac Boutique, visit their Facebook page.
