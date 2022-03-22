POCATELLO — A union representing workers at the Lamb Weston potato processing plant in American Falls has filed a complaint alleging the company hasn't bargained in good faith, among other concerns.
Officials with Teamsters Local 983 announced on March 18 they'd filed the complaint with the National Labor Relations Board. The complaint also accuses the food processor of disciplining workers for engaging in federally protected union activities, forcing staff to work 12-hour shifts without advance notice and failing to recognize the union.
A Lamb Weston spokesperson issued a statement on Tuesday denying all of the allegations.
"Lamb Weston values the contributions of our team members. We have been bargaining in good faith with our union counterparts and categorically deny any allegations to the contrary, and any allegation that would suggest we engaged in unfair labor practices," the statement reads. "We are surprised by the union’s allegations given we have been working with union leadership to reach an agreement on a fair labor contract since December 2021. This effort included 10 bargaining sessions totaling more than 70 hours of time aimed at reaching a fair and amicable agreement."
According to Lamb Weston, the bargaining sessions resulted in a tentative agreement on Feb. 10.
"The union’s bargaining team told our negotiators that the union’s team supported the proposed deal and took the tentative agreement to vote," the statement reads.
Lamb Weston will fully cooperate with the labor board's investigation and is committed to continuing discussions with the union in late April, which is the date suggested by the union, according to the company's statement.
LaWanda Ellsworth, business agent for the union, said in a press release the company has been unreasonable in negotiations and has delayed requests for meetings.
"There are a lot of issues that these workers want addressed — injuries, lack of respect, wages, benefits, excessive forced overtime, the need for family and world life balance; especially outsourcing," Ellsworth said in the press release.