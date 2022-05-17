Uncle Jim’s Family Dining, 1011 Pocatello Avenue, is closing its doors on May 29, the business announced via Facebook on Tuesday.
POCATELLO — A staple restaurant in the Gate City community for decades has announced it’s shuttering its doors at the end of the month.
After about 20 years in Pocatello, Uncle Jim’s Family Dining (1011 Pocatello Avenue) is closing on May 29, the business announced via Facebook on Tuesday.
The restaurant was apparently sold, according to the Facebook post, and the new owners will announce their plans for the building on Pocatello Avenue and an opening date in the near future.
