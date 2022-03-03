POCATELLO — It took a lot of time and effort for Pocatello resident Lena Contor to convince her mother, Olga, to leave behind her house and worldly possessions in Ukraine and flee to safety.
Olga remained steadfast in her belief that allies throughout the world would soon send troops and the ongoing invasion by Russia would be short-lived.
On Friday, Contor will display a Ukrainian flag at Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., during Historic Downtown Pocatello's monthly First Friday Art Walk, and she'll sell her crafts, handpicked herbal tea and homemade pierogis to help fund her mother's safe passage from her war-torn nation to Southeast Idaho.
Contor, 45, explained pierogis are popular in Ukraine. Hers are fried dough stuffed with cabbage, potatoes, sauerkraut and onions. She'll also be selling her own knitted socks and yoga bags.
"She left her house with everything she owned for all of her life," Contor said. "She never moved. That's the only place she ever lived."
Contor, who is an only child, is now resting a little bit easier knowing that Olga, who lives alone, reached the nearest city to Ukraine's border with Poland on Thursday, Lviv.
Contor said Olga could have to wait at the border for two to three days due to the long lines of people waiting to cross. Once she's in Poland, Olga is likely to be stuck alone in a foreign country for several months. Contor is during her best to expedite her mother's visa process.
Contor's father died in a car crash a couple of years ago, so she's especially eager to be reunited with her mother. Contor, 45, is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who married a church missionary who was stationed in Ukraine, and she moved to Southeast Idaho in 2005.
Contor has heard American officials on U.S. news broadcasts reluctantly say sending troops into Ukraine isn't a likely option due to the nuclear threat Russia poses. Based on conversations with her mother, Contor believes the Ukrainians either haven't received the news that troops from allied nations likely aren't coming or they refuse to believe it.
"My mom said, 'I'm not going because it will be over in a week. Everyone will come and save us,'" Contor said. "I tell them no because I am on this side. They're so sure they will."
Contor said she understands why the U.S. and other allies are being so cautious in responding to the conflict, as a nuclear war would be a global disaster.
When Olga finally agreed to leave, she found trains with the word "evacuation" labeled as the destination. Ukrainians who boarded them couldn't be sure where they were going. Fortunately Olga ended up where she'd hoped to be, in Lviv.
Contor may also send some of the funds she raises to a friend who lives in Chubbuck, Alyona Oborn, who has family in Kharkiv, which has been at the center of the conflict. Oborn has been posting updates on the safety of loved ones in Ukraine on her Facebook page and has also been sending direct aid to people she knows in her home country, Contor said.
Olga's home city, Zaporizhzhia, hasn't been bombed thus far in the invasion.