Cows exposed to heavy wildfire smoke produce significantly less milk, with reductions in productivity persisting for a full week after the air has cleared, according to recently published University of Idaho research.
Amy Skibiel, Pedram Rezamand and Ashly Anderson, all with U of I’s Department of Animal, Veterinary and Food Sciences, published their findings in the Journal of Dairy Science’s June 15 edition. Data for their paper, “Effects of Wildfire Smoke Exposure on Innate Immunity, Metabolism and Milk Production of Lactating Dairy Cows,” was collected during the summer of 2020 – an especially bad wildfire year throughout Idaho.
That year, 10.3 million acres throughout the U.S. burned, the most since 1960. Their paper also cites research concluding fire seasons in the U.S. are lengthening in general, lasting more than 64 percent longer than during the 1980s.
“In the summer of 2020, we had seven consecutive days of wildfire smoke where the levels were much higher than EPA standards for human health,” Skibiel said. “During that time we found cows produced less milk.”
Specifically, milk production dropped by 2.5 pounds per cow for every 100 micrograms per cubic meter increase in airborne particulates due to smoke. On the smokiest days, particulate levels reached about 300 micrograms per cubic meter, resulting in a daily loss of 7.5 pounds of milk production per cow. Dairy cows experienced even steeper reductions in milk production throughout the week after the smoke had dissipated.
"I think it was a cumulative effect of exposure across multiple days and no reprieve,” Skibiel said.
Heat stress was not a factor in the milk reduction, as 2020 was a cool summer and the temperature-humidity index during the smoky period wasn't high enough to affect production.
The researchers analyzed immune cells in cows’ blood and concluded the smoke caused immune cells associated with infection and allergic reactions to increase. They also found higher carbon dioxide levels in the blood of smoke-exposed cows.
“I have a hypothesis that it could potentially be reduced lung function and impairing gas exchange,” Skibiel said. “Carbon dioxide is also a component of smoke, so they’re breathing in more of it.”
They also found cows’ respiration rates rose amid smoke exposure, further increasing the volume of carbon dioxide they breathed in. In the milk of smoke-exposed cows, they confirmed a very slight reduction in protein content; protein is one of the factors used in calculating milk payments to dairy producers.
Skibiel, an environmental physiologist who studies how animals cope with changing environmental conditions, heard about the bad wildfires in the West when she moved to Idaho from Florida nearly four years ago.
She and Rezamand agreed the effects of smoke on dairy cows was an important question that hadn’t been explored.
“If this is really bad for people and we’re told to stay indoors and cattle don’t have that luxury, what’s happening to them?” Skibiel asked.
They studied a group of dairy cows at the U of I Dairy Center in Moscow that calved in July, collecting weekly blood and milk samples, tracking weight and recording body condition scores. They had hoped to start the project during the summer of 2019 but the region experienced few wildfires that season.
“Approximately 40 percent of the milk of the whole nation is produced on the western side of the country,” Rezamand said. “This is exactly where we have to deal with these wildfire events.”
During the summer of 2021, which was also a bad wildfire season, they focused their smoke-inhalation research on calves. White blood cell numbers of heavy smoke-exposed calves went down across the board – possibly due to immune cells migrating to the lungs, or because calves don’t have fully developed immune systems.
This summer, the researchers plan to evaluate the physiological reasons behind the immune cell population changes in smoke-exposed cows and calves. They’ll also closely evaluate what’s occurring in the animals’ lungs. They plan to create particulate matter in a controlled way this season to monitor how rising levels impact animal health.
Researchers from Oregon State University, Washington State University and University of California-Davis recently joined the project, conducting their own trials.
A few weeks ago, U of I submitted a proposal for grant funding toward continuing the project to Western Sustainable Agriculture, Research and Education. As a condition of the application, they created a team of Extension researchers and dairy producers. Rezamand learned through the producers on the team that smoke is a major concern among milk producers, who are convinced it also adversely affects their forage production.
“I think the economic impacts are not small and I think research will help us define those thresholds,” Rezamand said.
The researchers advise dairy producers to limit the exertion of their cows when the air is smoky. If enclosed barns are available, they recommend keeping doors closed on smoky days, and they believe air filters could be a good option for animals in confined systems.