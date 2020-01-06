A new University of Idaho program aims to compile a robust dataset on agricultural production in Idaho to help the state's food producers better assess their own business choices.
UI's new Farm Business Management and Benchmarking Program will also provide one-on-one financial assistance to Idaho farmers, ranchers and dairymen with operations of all sizes.
UI experts in agricultural economics will offer producers training in creating financial statements, ratios, benchmarks and budgets, as well as insight into using the information to improve their operations.
"As we've gone around the state, we've learned producers and their understanding of agricultural finances is super varied," said Sidnee Rose Hill, coordinator of the new program. "Some people don't know anything about finances and profit and losses and some have business degrees."
Hill said the service should be especially useful to beginning farmers and ranchers, who will learn to make the types of financial statements that are periodically requested by lenders.
The program will be funded for three years by a $469,000 grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Each year of the grant, Hill plans to conduct thorough interviews with 50 Idaho producers who provide a good representation of Idaho's major commodities, keeping their information anonymous. She also hopes to tap into producers' data from a few major dairy companies.
"We will collect financials, depreciation, cost analysis — pretty much the whole snapshot of their operation," said Hill, who is a cattle rancher.
Hill said the data gathered through her program will be used to supplement an agricultural database maintained by University of Minnesota Extension, called FINPACK. For example, the data should help farmers determine if they're paying the right amount of labor and other farm inputs.
"Idaho is really underrepresented in the financial benchmarks," Hill said.
Due to the lack of composite farm data for Idaho, the state's potato growers, for example, must often make financial comparisons using data from farmers in the East, where production practices and expenses are much different.
The grant will also fund a UI master's student's efforts to gather data on how Idaho producers view risk, as well as how well positioned producers are to handle risky circumstances. Hill said the student will study producers' willingness to purchase crop insurance, as well as their receptiveness to taking out high-interest loans.
A new web page for the program will be created, linked to UI's agricultural business page.
UI Extension economist Ashlee Westerhold spearheaded the grant. UI Extension economist Ben Eborn will assist in the consultations.
Eborn said farm organizations in Midwestern states pool producers' costs, returns and other data, enabling farmers to draw comparisons with similar operations and ascertain their strengths and weaknesses. Eborn said Idaho is behind in that effort.
"Idaho producers are so varied. We grow so many different kinds of crops. It's more challenging to find similar operations to compare, but it's completely doable," Eborn said.
Westerhold said UI creates annual enterprise budgets with conservative estimates of average farm expenses.
She said data that will be collected from the grant should be "better than our enterprise budgets because it's their data and what they see from their suppliers instead of a running average of input suppliers."
Westerhold said pooling data should also help officials determine if specific sustainability practices are cost effective in local conditions.