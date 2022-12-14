Four Dead University of Idaho

People attending a vigil for the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13, 2022, listen to family members talk about the victims, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho.

 Ted S. Warren - freelancer, FR171932 AP

MOSCOW — A memo from University of Idaho leaders to students says the university will increase security measures next semester and hopes students will return to the Moscow campus in January.

As the fall semester reaches its end, many UI students chose to complete their courses remotely in response to the unsolved murders of UI students Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves on Nov. 13.

