FORT HALL — U.S. Senate candidate Paulette Jordan of Idaho pressed for Congress to renew the $600 a week CARES Act funding during her visit to the Fort Hall Fairgrounds, where she came to watch weekend horse races.
The Democrat said it's needed to help battle the economic and humanitarian crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And she criticized her opponent, Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, for not supporting continuation of the $600 a week funding previously provided by Congress.
“It's appalling that Risch is griping about $600 per week going to vulnerable jobless Americans, but he's fine with spending the peoples' tax dollars to bail out wealthy corporations that donate to his campaign,” she said in a release.
Risch told the Spokane Spokesman Review in late July that the $600 in funding makes less since in Idaho communities than in bigger cities with higher median incomes.
"When we passed the first bill before it was even voted on people realized the $600 thing was a mistake," he said, according to the Spokesman Review.
Jordan made the campaign stop during the Indian Relay Race at the Fort Hall Fairgrounds to speak to the crowd and support the tribes and urge further action on the funding issue.
“The COVID crisis that we're in puts us all in this wholly unfortunate situation,” Jordan said. “This is a time where ... I look at my opposition and say you know this man should be pressing hard and working for the people of Idaho.”
But instead she says he's off playing politics.
She said a second round of COVID relief funding is vital to help stave off the potential for more evictions and housing losses and businesses closing up shop.
And Jordan, who's toured area food banks, is already hearing that some people are having to scrounge for food and are barely making ends meet.
“Looking at the serious conditions that we're in, we definitely need a representative, a leader that's willing to look out for our people,” Jordan said. “But it takes making sure you understand where people are at.”
She said we all need to roll up our sleeves and get to work.
Jordan, who's of tribal heritage, also praised the tribal organizers for the COVID-19 safety precautions they took at the race track for the Indian Relay Races.
She was glad to see people wearing masks at the races and observing social distancing as recommended due to the pandemic.
“That's good because I take it very seriously,” she said. “And I know that all across our state we're seeing more spikes and that's really changed the way we operate.”
She said the safety precautions allowed the popular edge-of-your-seat races — which have bareback riders racing horses at 40 mph around the track — to move forward. And that's even as most other related activities for this time of year were canceled.
“I know it's imperative that people are staying safe and you know I'm thankful that a lot of the good folks they come together by medicine of the horses and this is our tradition,” said Jordan, whose young nephews participated in the event. “So they want to continue to enact this part of our tradition.”
Jordan, who's from Plummer, grew up riding horses with her family and says she prizes the value of community.
“That's what I'm here for,” she said. “Bringing community together.”
She added, "I'm running for U.S. Senate and I want to thank each and every one of you for standing with me through and through."
Jordan says she'll continue to emphasize the need to do more to address the fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.
And it's important for representatives to make sure they understand people's situations, she said.
She urges community members to safely do what they can for relatives and others in the community.
“I'm here with you all to honor our relatives, to honor our elders, our children, our way of life and all of our professional athletes that are out there,” said Jordan. “These are exceptional folks.”