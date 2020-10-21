POCATELLO — The U.S. Bank in Historic Downtown Pocatello has permanently closed, U.S. Bank officials announced this week.
“This closure is part of previously discussed work that kicked off in early 2019 to optimize our branch delivery networks in response to changing customer preferences and behaviors,” Evan Lapiska, the U.S. Bank vice president for Public Affairs and Corporate Communications told the Idaho State Journal in a Wednesday email. “Although we are closing some branches, we are continuing to open and enhance others, as well as rapidly enhancing our digital capabilities.”
Lapiska said U.S. Bank has always been proud of its history serving customers in Pocatello and will continue to serve the community with the U.S. Bank branch at 855 Yellowstone Avenue near Fred Meyer.
“That branch will remain open along with our convenient digital and voice offerings,” Lapiska said “We will keep an ATM at the closing location (in Downtown Pocatello at 120 North Arthur Avenue) an additional three to four months beyond the last day of service to help with the transition.”
Lapiska was unable to comment on how many employees are affected by the closure, but said impacted employees wishing to stay with the organization will have the opportunity to apply for other openings that may be available, particularly in areas that include mortgage divisions and customer care centers.
“I would add that while we are communicating these changes now, employees will remain with the company in their current role until January unless they elect to move on before that time,’ Lapiska said. This applies to all of the locations regardless of the effective close date. In addition, a comprehensive severance package and outplacement services will be offered to individuals who elect to move on at the end of their notice period.”
U.S. Bank owns the building at 120 North Arthur Avenue and will be marketing it for sale, Lapiska said, adding that he was unsure how long this location had been serving Gate City area customers.