University of Idaho’s Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences hosts a pair of workshops akin to attending summer camp for several teachers from throughout the state.

Ten family and consumer science (FCS) teachers got a refresher on the topics of food nutrition and the culinary arts at the university’s first annual Culinary Base Camp, which was hosted on campus June 13-14. Fourteen FCS teachers participated in the university’s fifth annual Textiles Base Camp June 15-17.