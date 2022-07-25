University of Idaho’s Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences hosts a pair of workshops akin to attending summer camp for several teachers from throughout the state.
Ten family and consumer science (FCS) teachers got a refresher on the topics of food nutrition and the culinary arts at the university’s first annual Culinary Base Camp, which was hosted on campus June 13-14. Fourteen FCS teachers participated in the university’s fifth annual Textiles Base Camp June 15-17.
The workshops, which also provide the opportunity to earn professional development credits, are among the many ways in which the school is seeking to address an extreme shortage of FCS teachers at a time when interest in FCS subjects is enjoying a renaissance.
Throughout Idaho and across the nation, school districts are restoring FCS programs that previously fell victim to the budgetary ax, while FCS teachers are retiring in droves. This has resulted in an abundance of job openings for FCS teachers both in junior high and high schools.
In addition to keeping current in their disciplines and learning new approaches to teaching, participants in the Base Camps make good friends. Some of the camps are also available virtually, enabling out-of-state FCS teachers to participate.
“I gave a lecture on microbiome and nutrition. That is a topic almost no FCS teacher learned in college because it’s a new area,” explained Shelley McGuire, director of the Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences. “In addition to being a great educational opportunity, it is a great recruiting event for the University of Idaho to be honest. These teachers had a great experience at U of I, and we hope that they’re going back to their classrooms and sharing these wonderful things about U of I with their students.”
McGuire attributes much of the rapid growth in her school’s apparel, textiles and design program over the recent years to positive experiences during past Textiles Base Camps.
The school’s enrollment declined precipitously from 2012 through 2018 before beginning an upswing in 2019. These enrollment gains correlate in large part with renewed investments in Idaho’s middle school and high school FCS programs, including those in cities such as Boise, Lewiston, Sandpoint and Coeur d’Alene. In many cases, restoring FCS programs requires significant investments by school districts, such as restoring kitchens and other facilities that were previously repurposed. McGuire attributes the resurgence in FCS programs to a growing societal awareness of the importance of teaching life literacy skills, such as those related to food, nutrition, clothing, personal finance, sustainability and early childhood development.
“The programs are coming back and they’re all looking for teachers,” McGuire said, adding placement of students across all FCS disciplines is also high. “There are so many jobs. There are so many FCS teacher openings. We could place every single student we have for years to come.”
McGuire considers it fortunate that the school she heads remained intact, given that FCS disciplines have been moved under other units at many institutions. U of I’s FCS teaching program, however, was a casualty to declining enrollment and university budget cuts, until it was restored in the fall of 2021.
That’s when the school’s previous director, Sonya Meyer along with John Cannon, coordinator of career and technical education programs with U of I’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction, spearheaded the effort to resurrect the FCS teaching program as a dual major. Graduates earn both a degree in education and family and consumer sciences. They all get jobs.
Currently, about 10 students are enrolled in the program, which was officially launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. McGuire said the program’s capacity is about 60 students.
“We are at the stage now of just getting the word out that we’re doing this again,” McGuire said.
The school has also reorganized and added new majors, such as nutritional sciences and human development and family studies.
Idaho lost more than 20 FCS secondary programs between 2008 and 2012, due to the economic downturn when all districts had to make hard budget choices. Many did not replace retiring teachers according to data from the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education’s Family and Consumer Sciences and Human Services program. Program Quality Manager Theresa Golis said in addition to districts reinstating programs, new schools — including Thunder Ridge High School in the Bonneville School District and Owyhee High School in the West Ada School District — have started FCS programs.
Statewide, more than 25,000 students are enrolled in FCS middle and high school programs, and filling teaching vacancies is a constant challenge. At one point in the past year, Golis was sending emails about filling 15 FCS teacher openings, and those were just the vacancies that she knew about.
A few special programs are helping the state license new FCS teachers. Golis explained many FCS teachers are licensed through a program that allows industry professionals to obtain a career technical teaching license and teach while simultaneously engaging in teacher pedagogy coursework and mentoring. This route to certification allows these certified instructors to teach FCS pathway programs such as culinary arts, hospitality, early childhood education, and apparel and textiles. Another certification route, called CTE Alternative Authorization – Teacher to New, allows a certified teacher to obtain an FCS endorsement. A third route, called CTE Alternative Authorization – Content Specialist, enables content-knowledgeable candidates to earn the broad field FCS endorsement while working as an FCS teacher.
With the career and personal growth focus in family and consumer sciences, Idaho has placed a greater emphasis on teaching career-oriented skills to make students ready for the workforce. For example, Golis said three years ago U of I was instrumental in helping Idaho launch an occupationally based high school apparel and textiles program to prepare students for roles beyond sewing in the apparel textile industry in Idaho.
“I think the No. 1 thing that’s holding us back is people don’t understand who we are and what we do,” Golis said. “They assume we are the same home economics program they experienced when they were in middle school and high school 30 years ago. Clearly, that is not the case.”