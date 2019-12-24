A local woman was injured, a car caught fire and sections of Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot were closed for several hours Monday as a result of two multi-vehicle crashes, according to the Idaho State Police.
The first crash occurred on the northbound lane of Interstate 15 near milepost 95 north of Blackfoot around 3:51 p.m. and involved two vehicles, state police said.
Fernando Trejo-Acevedo, 37, of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2006 Oshkosh cement truck northbound on Interstate 15 in the right lane when he struck a cargo trailer being pulled by another motorist.
Jeremy Jackson, 43, of Salt Lake City, was in the left lane of Interstate 15 and was driving a 2019 GMC Yukon while pulling a 2005 Wells Cargo utility trailer, police said.
Trejo-Acevedo struck Jackson's trailer, causing the truck Jackson was driving to tip over and come to rest on the right shoulder. The crash resulted in the right northbound lane being closed for approximately three hours, police said.
Both Jackson and Trejo-Acevedo were wearing seatbelts and neither occupant required medical assistance.
The second crash occurred just two miles away from the first wreck on Interstate 15 at milepost 93 north of Blackfoot around 6:40 p.m., police said.
Stephen Bosworth, 31, of Pocatello, was stationary inside a 2016 Dodge Journey that was stopped on Interstate 15 near milepost 93 due to traffic from the first wreck, police said.
Kandiss Sanchez, 31, of Blackfoot, was stopped directly behind Bosworth in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Michael Davis, 49, of Blackfoot, was driving northbound on Interstate 15 in a 2017 Subaru Outback when he failed to stop for traffic, police said.
Davis' vehicle struck Sanchez's vehicle, which then struck Bosworth's vehicle. After the collision, Davis' vehicle rolled into the median where it caught fire, police said.
Sanchez was transported via ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition as of Monday evening, according to EIRMC staff.
All occupants were wearing their seatbelts.
The second collision closed both northbound lanes for about an hour, with motorists using the right shoulder to commute, state police said.
Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bingham County Sheriff's Office and Blackfoot Police Department.
Both wrecks remain under investigation.
Idaho State Police are urging motorists to use caution because of the winter storm that's currently hitting East Idaho and has resulted in slick road conditions.