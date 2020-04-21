POCATELLO — Two women suffered injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon at a busy Pocatello intersection.
The 1:25 p.m. wreck at Yellowstone Avenue and Cedar Street involved two cars and an SUV.
The two injured women were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Authorities said both women are expected to survive. Their names have not been released.
The crash caused the temporary closure of the Yellowstone and Cedar intersection.
All three of the vehicles involved had to be towed from the scene.
The wreck is being investigated by Pocatello police.