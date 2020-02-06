On Thursday, February 6, 2020 around 7:00 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash on State Highway 25, at milepost 41, just west of Paul.
Sonia Avila, 29, of Heyburn, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 25 in a 2000 Dodge Caravan. Suzette Baker, 51, of Hazelton, and a juvenile passenger were traveling westbound on State Highway 25 in a 1999 Ford F250. Avila's vehicle crossed over the center line and collided head on with Baker's vehicle.
Avila was transported via air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Baker and the juvenile passenger were transported to Minidoka Memorial Hospital by private vehicle. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
All lanes are now open. The roadway was blocked for approximately 3 hours.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.